She Didn’t Move Over So He Could Type On A Crowded Train, And Now He’s The One Pouting

A cramped morning commute, a muscular man with a laptop, and one train seat caught in the middle.

She stayed on her side.

He spread out like it was his home office.

When he asked her to scoot over mid-typing session, she said nope—and suddenly she was the problem?

AITA for not scooting over in the train so someone could type? So this morning I (21F) had to take the train to my internship, and it was busy as usual. I sat down next to a guy (around 23 I guess?) who entered the train basically the same time as me, so he was sat by the window, with me next to the isle. I only noticed as I sat down that the guy was quite muscular/broad, so our arms were like… rubbing together the whole time. it happens, trains aren’t that big, I’ll live with it. He starts pushing more, checking if I’m sitting on ‘my chair’ and not on his side with my arm, which I’m not. If anything he is coming over on “my side” of the chair.

I scoot a bit to the side, on the edge of the seat (the edged are slightly higher than the middle part, so not exactly comfortable, but its a train so I can’t expect much anyway. Again, I’ll live with it. But his arm is still rubbing mine quite a bit. At this point I just ignored it and listened to some music. He starts eating his yoghurt so his arms keep rubbing mine as he is eating, and he starts watching some TV program on his phone. he starts snickering at the program at first, then genuinely laughing to the point other passengers look his way too. At this point it’s annoying, but I just turn my volume up so my earbuds drown out his laughing. THEN however, he pulls out his laptop.

Due to his typing, his arm starts to genuinely rub hard against mine, so he again glances to the chairs to see if im on my own side (I am, he is on my side, which is why I think he didnt say anything at that point). Then however, he starts shifting a little, pushing more and more towards me. he turns to me and asks “Can you like, move over? I need to type.” So I tell him no, that I cannot move further as im already on the edge. moving further means sitting half off the seat.

He tells me I can move the armrest on my side up so I can “scoot over further” so I tell him I already DID and that im already on the edge like I said before. So he just tells me “Well, I have to type. Just so you know.”

I cannot scoot over further, and I’m not half sitting on my seat in an even more uncomfortable position when he could also just… move if he wants to type so bad. So our arms continued to rub together, which isn’t a nice way to type I guess but I didn’t see it as my problem that he had work to do in the train and didnt book first class with wider seats, or… finished the stuff he had to do at home before he travelled. I wasn’t the one complaining about us rubbing arms, it was his work it was hindering and him asking me to scoot over. AITA for not moving further/altogether, even though its not really my problem if im not the one complaining?

