She Fell At A Party In Her High Heels, And She’s Upset Her Husband Didn’t Come To See If She Is Okay

AITAH for being upset with my husband for not checking on me when I fell in public? My husband and I were at a gathering the other night. I was wearing high heels for the first time in years. I was standing and chatting with a group of women and excused myself to go to the washroom. As I was walking, my ankle twisted from the heels and I fell.

I wasn’t hurt but I looked over at my husband, who was standing a few feet away talking with some guys. I saw him look at me and he just continued talking with his friend. The women helped me up and asked if I was ok, but my husband completely ignored what happened.

I was completely sober and the event we were at was not an event where alcohol was served. I didn’t say anything to him about feeling upset and I don’t know if I am overreacting for even feeling upset. If he fell, I would go over immediately to make sure he was ok.

