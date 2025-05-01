She Got Into An Elite School Program, But She Won’t Help Her Cousin Get In Because She Thinks He Doesn’t Deserve It

You gotta earn it, people!

There are no free rides in life!

Well, I guess there are for some people, but the young woman you’re about to hear from is trying to put an end to that when it comes to hooking up her cousin.

Is she wrong?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for not helping my entitled family members? “I (19F) earned a spot in a highly competitive program when I was in high school (9 selected students province-wide). My aunt and mom now want me to help get her son (my cousin) in, even though he hasn’t done the work. She’s asked me for favors before—like free concert tickets from when I backup danced for a gig I got through someone else’s connection—and blew up when I said no.

She’s not into this idea.

I don’t think her son deserves the spot, and I’m not willing to risk my reputation for them. All of my coworkers and I won all kinds of awards, did a multitude of extracurriculars, and did charity/volunteer work to get into that position. I also still work there but in a different position which could become a conflict of interest due to my former position having to be opposed to my position now.

And for good reason!

I don’t believe her son has the qualities needed for the position nor would he even survive in the interview process comparing him to myself, my coworkers, and the people who have gotten the position in the past. My mom thinks I owe it to them, but I’ve only ever shared my opportunities with her because she was the one who supported me through them. Her sister hasn’t. I might just be a jealous jerk who won’t help them because no one was there to help me. But I don’t want to share my hard work with people who I don’t feel understand the efforts I put into getting the opportunities I’ve gotten. AITA for saying no to helping them?”

She thinks you gotta earn it…and she’s right!

He should do it on his own.

