She Got Sick Of Ongoing Wrong Numbers, So She Researched To Find The Person This Collection Agency Was Looking For

When I moved to my current home about 11 years ago, I decided to get a local number, as I had chosen to settle here. I got some random phone number and almost immediately began getting calls for a ‘Shameeka Ball’ (names have been changed). I mean A LOT. Twice a week at first, tapering off to 1-2 times a month.

Almost all were from various collection agencies, but a few were from some kind of Nursing Agency, offering potential jobs to nurses on their roster. This went on for years, though after about 2 years they had slowed considerably. When I was STILL getting calls for her at 4 years, my curiosity got the better of me, and did a local Facebook search of the name.

Sure enough, there was only one in my area code, and she was a nurse.

This led me to do a longer search on her, finding her LinkedIn page, her ‘nurse profile, and even where she was working currently. After that, whenever the collection agency would call me, I explained the situation and passed along the most recent information about her. I did this about 4-5 times and never got any calls after that.

