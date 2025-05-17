She Has Never Been Close To Her Sister, But Now That She Lives Nearby, Her Sister Wants To Know Why She Doesn’t Invite Her Over

If you get along with everyone in your family, consider yourself lucky because it doesn’t always work out that way.

What would you do if you lived near a family member who was mean to your while you were growing up? Would you try to be friends with them as adults, or would you keep your distance?

This woman shares how her sister has always treated her horribly, but now her sister suddenly expects her to be nice to her.

AITA for telling my sister I don’t want to invite her in my home. A little bit contexts, my sister (26F) and I (22F) have never been close. Between the ages of 10 and 18 she used me to lie to my parents when she went out on the sly, asked me for money every week (money she has never paid back, she owes me approximately 600 euros now) and rejected me when I tried to get closer to her.

She always spoke badly to me, insulted me and else, fortunately it never came to blows.

She is now engaged and living near her childhood home.

2 years ago I went to live in another country. I met my fiancé there and we came back to live near my parents. I found a job that wasn’t very rewarding, but it was just until I started my studies again.

As my job is a 40-minute walk from home and I don’t have a car, I sometimes ask people to give me a lift home in the evening, as I don’t feel safe going home alone at night. One day I asked her and she said yes without any complaint. That was 4 months ago, and I haven’t asked her again since.

Tonight, my mum came over because she was next door, and she suggested she picked me up from work. I said yes. I was surprised to see my sister in the car, but I didn’t have any particular feelings about it. We were chatting and suddenly my sister asked me why I never invited her to my house.

I told her that she’d never invited me to her place either. And she retorted that 1 month ago she’d asked me once to come and eat at her place with my parents (in reality it was my mother who sent me a message to say that she was eating at my sister’s and to ask me if I’d like to come, to which I replied no, as my partner was very ill). So I told her that if she wanted to come over she could, all she had to do was send me a message. She said no, it should be up to me.

I’m someone who doesn’t like sending messages, I’m a bit shy so I don’t often talk to my other brothers and sisters. My sister and I have nothing in common (no hobbies, no friends in common, nothing) so I don’t send her any messages and she doesn’t send me any. She then told me I should make an effort. I told her that the phone works both ways and that the last thing I want to do after getting home from work in the evening is to invite someone I don’t have nothing to do with, over to my place.

I also told her that we were never close and that I didn’t really see any problem with that, no-one is obliged to be in a constant relationship with someone, family included. She didn’t speak after that. My mother asked me to apologise by message after I’d gone home.

Was I too blunt, too mean?

It was the first time I’d ever talked back to her and I don’t know if I did is wrong, all I know is it felt good not backing up for once. Am I TA?

