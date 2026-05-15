May 15, 2026 at 5:35 pm

“A Man’s Job?”: The Story of a Mail Carrier’s Ridiculous Suggestion and the Woman Who Ignored It

by Heather Hall

USPS mail truck and mailman in the background

Unsplash/Reddit

It’s amazing how some people cling to outdated gender roles.

So, what would you do if someone insisted a “man” needed to take care of a simple problem that you were fully capable of handling yourself? Would you call them out directly? Or would you awkwardly laugh it off and take care of it yourself?

In the following story, one office employee encountered this exact situation with a substitute mail carrier. Here’s what happened.

Is there a man here that can take care of it?

The office I work in has two ways to get in: the front entrance facing the street and the back entrance that employees use when they park in our company parking lot.

I always park in the back lot versus parking on the street, so if there’s anything on the front entrance walkway, I’m blissfully unaware of it.

The postmen obviously use the front entrance to come in and drop off the mail.

The mailman made it clear he wasn’t helping.

On this day, we had one of the alternate mailmen who picks up this route when our regular is off come in and drop off the mail.

Mailman: “You know there’s a dead bird by your front door, right? A man should move it.”

Me: “Oh no! I didn’t know that, poor little guy. Thank you for letting me know.”

Mailman (in an annoyed tone): “I’m not going to do it for you.”

Me (thinking confusedly, did I ask you to?): “Okay…”

He just kept repeating himself.

Mailman: “Is there a man here? You should ask him to move it.”

Me: “Uhhh…What? I can—”

Mailman: “Like I said, I’m not going to do it for you, so ask another man.”

Me (snort laugh): “Okay, got it.”

Unfortunately, there were no men around at that time so I had to risk my delicate frail femininity to grab a shovel and bury the little bird. I’ve never been the same since.

Yikes! That’s actually a pretty weird interaction.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about how it all played out.

According to this comment, some people like to be stupid.

Stupid 3 A Man’s Job?: The Story of a Mail Carrier’s Ridiculous Suggestion and the Woman Who Ignored It

Here’s a woman who encountered the same ideology.

Stupid 2 A Man’s Job?: The Story of a Mail Carrier’s Ridiculous Suggestion and the Woman Who Ignored It

For this person, it brings back memories of a customer.

Stupid 1 A Man’s Job?: The Story of a Mail Carrier’s Ridiculous Suggestion and the Woman Who Ignored It

Lucky for this reader, there was a lawyer present.

Stupid A Man’s Job?: The Story of a Mail Carrier’s Ridiculous Suggestion and the Woman Who Ignored It

Honestly, that guy sounds a little strange, and it may be good that she didn’t answer it directly.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to develop the pictures.

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