“A Man’s Job?”: The Story of a Mail Carrier’s Ridiculous Suggestion and the Woman Who Ignored It

It’s amazing how some people cling to outdated gender roles.

So, what would you do if someone insisted a “man” needed to take care of a simple problem that you were fully capable of handling yourself? Would you call them out directly? Or would you awkwardly laugh it off and take care of it yourself?

In the following story, one office employee encountered this exact situation with a substitute mail carrier. Here’s what happened.

Is there a man here that can take care of it? The office I work in has two ways to get in: the front entrance facing the street and the back entrance that employees use when they park in our company parking lot. I always park in the back lot versus parking on the street, so if there’s anything on the front entrance walkway, I’m blissfully unaware of it. The postmen obviously use the front entrance to come in and drop off the mail.

The mailman made it clear he wasn’t helping.

On this day, we had one of the alternate mailmen who picks up this route when our regular is off come in and drop off the mail. Mailman: “You know there’s a dead bird by your front door, right? A man should move it.” Me: “Oh no! I didn’t know that, poor little guy. Thank you for letting me know.” Mailman (in an annoyed tone): “I’m not going to do it for you.” Me (thinking confusedly, did I ask you to?): “Okay…”

He just kept repeating himself.

Mailman: “Is there a man here? You should ask him to move it.” Me: “Uhhh…What? I can—” Mailman: “Like I said, I’m not going to do it for you, so ask another man.” Me (snort laugh): “Okay, got it.” Unfortunately, there were no men around at that time so I had to risk my delicate frail femininity to grab a shovel and bury the little bird. I’ve never been the same since.

Yikes! That’s actually a pretty weird interaction.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit feel about how it all played out.

According to this comment, some people like to be stupid.

Here’s a woman who encountered the same ideology.

For this person, it brings back memories of a customer.

Lucky for this reader, there was a lawyer present.

Honestly, that guy sounds a little strange, and it may be good that she didn’t answer it directly.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to develop the pictures.