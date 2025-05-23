She Was Annoyed With Her Lazy Coworker Never Wanting To Do Any Research, So She Found A Way To Make The Coworker Get Extra Exercise

It can be really annoying to work with a coworker who tries to get you to do the hard work for them.

If you were in this situation, would you stand up for yourself and make the coworker do their own work, or would you simply take on the extra tasks?

In today’s story, one person comes up with another plan to deal with an annoying coworker, and it involves candy!

Let’s read the whole story.

Revenge with a Snickers This revenge happened about 30 years ago but it is still funny. I was working in the government and we had paper manuals to guide us for processing our work. I was sitting next to this lady who was very lazy and never liked to look up the instructions for how to process different types of cases. She would throw the case at me to look it up and tell her how to handle the case.

She tried to get the lazy lady to do the work.

I finally started throwing the case back at her and told her to look it up herself. This went on for six months until I finally tabbed her manual for her but she still resisted looking the cases up herself. Now I am a petty person and I gather information to get people back.

He discovered her weakness.

Turns out that she had lost 100 pounds the previous year and every time she ate treats (Snickers are her weakness) she would have to walk an extra mile. I would buy a large Snickers and leave it on my desk all day without eating it just to torture her. When that paled I bought the bite size Snickers and put them in the team jar. She would end up eating 10 a day, which made her walk 2 extra miles each day.

The revenge was very long lasting.

This went on for years until we got different jobs but I would give this information to anyone who had to work with her. So I guess this in total went on for 20 years and she never caught on. Lol 🤣 I guess I really am petty and she was really healthy 😉

I’m not sure that the coworker was really lazy if she went for a mile long walk every time she ate a Snickers bar.

She probably just didn’t care about her job and would’ve done better working in a different (less boring) industry.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This fun fact makes me like Snickers more than ever!

She does seem very well disciplined.

This is true.

Her own lack of willpower was to blame.

Revenge that involves candy is my favorite kind!

Sweet, isn’t it?

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.