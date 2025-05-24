Student Was Just Trying To Make Her Way Through A Civics Class, But When She Asked Her Teacher To Respect Her She May Have A Civil Suit On Her Hands Instead

It’s easy to forget sometimes how many people really are out here in 2025 still talking and acting like it’s 1950.

What’s worse is the people who seem, with all their heart, to WISH it was 1950, socially speaking.

Such folks either don’t understand what that bygone era was, or they do, and they’re awful.

Check out the details on this one.

AITA for asking my teacher to respect me in front of 50+ students? For context I have had this teacher for a few months now and he seems to always pick on me and make remarks about anything I do.

It gets so much worse than just a harsh grading curve.

For example the class was assigned to find one section of the United States constitution that seemed unethical. I then raised my hand and discussed how I find that the fact the outdated system of the electoral college to be unethical and he decided to question my views and make racial remarks towards me. I let that issue pass but I still was dumbfounded from the treatment I received from A GROWN MAN.

I mean, the electoral college certainly helps ensure that people like this dude are legally protected to be horrible in their capacity as public school teachers, so I could understand why he’s a fan.

A few days passed and this teacher kept picking on me specifically. We needed to find a source for an assignment and I turned in my paper stating the website name and he came up to my desk and asked me show him proof that I didn’t use AI to find my website because he believes that “certain students aren’t capable of doing their own work”.

But even if you DID use AI to track down a source, you’re still citing a specific source.

If I Google the name of a book, then read the book, does that not count because an algorithm was involved?

Shockingly, this man does not seem fully aware of the mechanisms of modernity.

I gave him my laptop and when he found he was wrong he didn’t even apologize to me after undermining the credit of my work instead he proceeded to tell me that “girls in his class usually don’t turn in work to this caliber.” Which then prompted him to ask me if I had been getting answers from someone else. When I told him no he then argued with me about how “you can’t produce work like this” or “your race/gender doesn’t try hard enough”.

Now we’re in cartoonish levels of bigotry.

But people like this really are still out there.

In droves.

The next day this teacher called on me to give a presentation that we had been working on. After the presentation we are allowed to call for questions so I did. A student then raised his hand asking me about why I had picked my topic (history of women’s rights) and the teacher says “Because that’s all girls like her care about.” I was shocked. To disrespect someone when you’re alone is one thing but to do it in front of all of those people is another. I then kindly said “since this goes into my presentation score I would like to ask you to keep this respectful.” AITA for calling him out even though he was rude to me?

Good lord. Let’s look at some comments:

You don’t need an expert to tell you this, but it doesn’t hurt:

Go off, king.

Of course…

Sadly, since this post is from the US, there’s a high chance it WILL be a nightmare factory.

No one knows where we go from here.

