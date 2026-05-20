A Quiet Night Took an Unexpected Turn After Police Were Called on a Sleeping Woman

Neighbor disputes can escalate quickly when communication breaks down.

The following story involves a woman who was dealing with a neighbor who constantly complained about noise.

She and her husband attempted to resolve things peacefully, but the neighbor began contacting the police.

Things took a bizarre turn when authorities showed up over a complaint that didn’t make sense to her.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Downstairs neighbor called the cops on me at 2am. We have been having issues with this woman for over a year. She thinks we are too loud. She bangs on her ceiling and our floor for any little thing. She does this even in the middle of the day. We have tried to go speak with her. She just threatens to hit me. She also threatened to spit on my partner. She told us to go eff ourselves. So, we just avoid her.

This woman’s neighbor has been complaining about her and her husband.

Yesterday, we found out she called around to all the local police stations. She wanted to report my partner. He has a sticker on his car from when it was his father’s car. His father was a cop. She told them he was abusive and violent towards her. She made herself out to be the victim. We found this out because they called us yesterday to seek an explanation.

She was asleep when a loud knock woke her up.

Last night, I was in bed, and my partner was at work. I was snuggled up with our cat and was sound asleep. Suddenly, I got a knock on the door. Our next-door neighbors have guests. They sometimes go to the wrong door. I just kind of waited, half asleep. I was not going to answer it.

She saw two cops at her door, telling her she had been reported by the neighbor.

There was another knock. It was louder and more aggressive. I got out of bed. I looked through my peephole. There were two cops outside. I was convinced they were at the wrong door. I thought, what is happening. I opened the door. They said they got a disturbance report from my downstairs neighbor. She reported stomping around.

She told them she was literally sleeping.

I informed them that I was literally asleep. They told me to keep it down. I was confused. Then, they left. She is getting more and more unhinged. I am kind of at a loss. We tried ignoring her. We tried talking to her. She talked to management. She tried to get my partner fired from his job. That is a job he does not have. She called the cops on me for sleeping. I cannot wait to move.

What a toxic neighbor!

To be honest, this sounds pretty exhausting to live with, especially if you’re not doing anything wrong.

No wonder OP is thinking about moving.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person shares some good suggestions.

Here’s another useful piece of advice.

This one makes a valid point.

Get a restraining order, says this person.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Some neighbors can be too unreasonable.