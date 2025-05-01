Don’t you hate junk mail?

Maybe occasionally there’s something useful, but it’s usually just trash.

It’s even worse if you’re getting junk mail for someone in your family who has died.

That would be like a constant painful reminder that they’re no longer there.

In today’s story, one person tries to get a credit card company to stop sending her late father credit card offers in the mail.

It was harder to do than she thought it would be.

Let’s see what happens.

Okay, I’ll Open His Account My dad died in 2015, but we were still getting non-stop credit card offers for him. I decided to call up the company and get them to stop sending my dad mail. I got on the line with a woman, told her that my dad was dead, and wanted his name taken off their mailing list. She kept insisting she needed to talk to the person the mail was being sent to OR his death certificate.

The conversation was going nowhere.

I kept telling her he was dead and that he was receiving offers, had no credit card at this company, and I was under no obligation to send his death certificate in to stop JUNK MAIL. This same conversation was going in circles.

She thought of another approach.

Finally, I said, “Fine! I’d like to open this credit card under his name, then. ” To which she replied, “But you just said he was deceased.” I just said, “Yes.” And she was silent for a few seconds before transferring me to the correct helpers.

That’s hilarious and clever!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person had a different approach to a credit card offer.

This sounds really frustrating!

Here’s another approach.

This is a long time to get junk mail for someone who died.

How did they even find his address?

Some companies are too persistent!

They just don’t want to give up the ghost.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.