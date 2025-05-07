Teacher Insists On Giving Students Detention For Leaving School During Their Lunch Break, So The Students Find A Way Around Her Annoying Rule

When I was in high school, we were allowed to leave school during our lunch break as long as we made it back before the bell rang for our next class.

If we didn’t, we’d have to get a tardy slip from the principal’s office, but otherwise, there weren’t really any consequences for being a few minutes late.

That’s far from the case for the students in today’s story.

In order to leave school on their lunch break, they need a note from their parents or else they’ll get detention.

After one detention, one frustrated student found a workaround.

Let’s read what happens.

Give me detention for leaving school grounds? Enjoy your daily lunch break interruptions! So this happened a while ago by now, but during my last two months in high school I found myself at the wrong end of an authority tripping teacher. During a lunch break me and a friend crossed the street to buy a small prize for our quiz at the end of a presentation we had to give that afternoon. We left the school grounds for three minutes tops. At which point the teacher supervising during the lunch break that day awaited our return to give us detention for leaving school grounds without parental permission.

The lunch break rule didn’t really make sense.

Unless you went home to eat you couldn’t leave the premise without a note, but at that time me and my friend were both 18 so legally adults. So we could sign our own stuff as we had no legal guardian anymore. We pointed out how stupid that detention was given that we could literally write and sign our own permission note, but he insisted on the attention.

He was not about to get detention again.

So from that day on I made a note, signed it and presented it to that teacher every single lunch break for the remaining two months of school. I insisted on getting HIS signature on it so no detention eager teacher would get me in trouble because I didn’t inform a teacher of my permission or whatever reason they might have. When another teacher answered the door to the teacher lounge I insisted that I had an important note for that teacher to sign.

It was very satisfying to get the teacher to sign the notes.

Of course they soon knew exactly what would be in that note, but without getting to check it they couldn’t verify it wasn’t actually important this time and I wouldn’t let them look at it to verify. I didn’t get that teacher to sign every single day, but the many times I did, the frustrated look on his face was worth all the trouble of writing those daily notes.

It’s ridiculous for a student who is technically an adult to have to turn in a note when the student is the one signing the note.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s the perspective of someone who works at a school.

Another person explains why the note was so important.

Here’s the perspective of a teacher.

Yes, this is exactly what happened.

I think the revenge part was pestering the same teacher to sign the note everyday.

This student sounds really annoying.

But that’s kind of how it goes with teenagers, I guess.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.