Teen Chops Off Hair To Stay Cool For Summer, But Her Family Is “Embarrassed” About Her Choice

At 16, experimenting with hair is part of the deal.

A short, textured cut felt just right for this girl—practical, fun, and perfect for the summer ahead.

With Grandma’s full support, the haircut happened.

Too bad Mom, Stepdad, and the judgmental aunt weren’t nearly as chill…

Read on for the story.

AITA for cutting my hair really short to embarrass my parents and aunt? I, 16(FtM) just got a hair cut with my grandmother today. I normally get my hair cut every 6-8 months, due to my hair growing really slow. Since it’s April, and summers approaching, she said we were getting our hair cuts early. I didn’t mind. Cleaning my room with long, thick hair sucks. When we got there, I was picking hair cut ideas, when I found one that I really loved. A short, textured and wavy cut. I knew I needed to try it.

Haircut perfection.

Mind this, I’m 16. I’m experimenting with hair styles. The types that aren’t going to grow to fast and not needing another hair cut for 6-8 months. Anyways, there was an hour gap between my grandma’s hair appointment, and my appointment. When that hour was up, I got my hair cut. The same way I wanted it. The only problem was, my mom and stepfather don’t approve of boyish haircuts. They let it slide the last time.

Oh boy.

After the appointments, my grandma and I went to out local convenience store and I got a bag of chips, a drink, and a KitKat. And then the worst part happened when we came home. My stepfather was sweeping the living room, and My grandmother and I walked in, the tension was basically visible. I could tell by his look he did not appreciate my hair being cut so short. He had this look of “Are you serious?” I just shrugged it off and asked him how his day was so far. You know, being nonchalant after that look. I was screwed. Did I care? No.

Judgmental, much?

I walk into the dining room, and put my stuff down, before my mother came out. Unknown to me she was on the phone with my aunt, who doesn’t support me. And the second she saw my hair, she looked embarrassed. My aunt saw, and she flipped out. Saying things I never heard her say before, and I’ve heard he say A LOT worse. She went for an hour. And in conclusion, now I’m in my room, Scrolling on this subreddit. Wondering if I I am the a****** for cutting my hair short to embarrass my h0m0ph0bic parents and aunt. So, AITA?

One look from her stepdad said it all. Her mom acted like she’d just witnessed a scandal.

Absolute meltdown…over hair.

How does a haircut turn into a family crisis?

Guess the real trim needed was cutting toxic relatives, not just hair.

