Teen Girl Decides To Join The Military After She Graduates From High School, But Her Grandma Is Really Upset About This Decision

Imagine being a high school student about to graduate and trying to decide what you want to do after graduation.

If you lived with your grandma, would it be important to let her know about your plans before you make them, or is it okay not to tell her until after your plans are finalized?

In today’s story, one grandma is upset about not being given a heads up before her granddaughter made a big decision about her future.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for joining the military without telling my grandma first? For context I am 17 f and currently about to Graduate from high school. I live with my grandma, 66 f. Me and her had been arguing for about a year but this happened back in November and I wanted an outside opinion.

She wants to join the military.

So back in late November, I had decided that I wanted to join the military and follow in my dad’s footsteps (he was a marine, which will be important later). And I didn’t want to tell my grandma first since she had told me that I couldn’t do the military back in Junior year when I tried to tell her I wanted to join. So I decided to tell my dad, currently 49 m, about it and told him I was wanting to meet the recruiter with him present so he can ask questions I won’t know anything about to ask. And he agreed as long as I told my grandma when I decided.

Her grandma was not happy.

When we met with the recruiter, I decided I wanted to go along with this path and join the military. I told my grandma that night and she was, as I expected, not happy about it but accepted it. I thought that’d be the end of it but she forced half the family to not help me and she said that she is kicking me out as soon as I graduate from high school. That since I want to make big decisions without her, that I’ll turn to my dad now.

Her dad agreed to support her.

I told my dad about it and he said that he would take me in after I graduate so I could stay before I go to bootcamp. I took extra shifts to save money and avoided my grandma when I could. She didn’t help with anything but expected me to invite her to my graduation ceremony, which I’m not, but I’ll invite my dad. But am I really the jerk for not telling her first?

It’s too bad her grandma isn’t more supportive about her plans to join the military.

