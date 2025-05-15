Teen Girl Is Fired From Her First Job On Her 18th Birthday, So She Messes With The Vending Machine In The Break Room For Revenge

Imagine working at a company where the boss was required to pay you more when you turned 18.

Tell me you won’t renew my contract on my birthday? I’ll ‘hack’ your soda machine. I had my first real job at a supermarket, about 20 years ago, as a stock-girl, where I started right after my 16th birthday, when you can legally work evenings in my country. I made barely any money, but did make a lot of friends, worked hard and I loved it. The boss was not a good employer.

The boss was not about to pay more for older employees.

He regularly made us stock until after midnight, around the holidays even 2a.m, very illegal for 16/17 year olds, etc. What happened to a lot to us was that when you became 18, you’re wages got a little bit higher by law, and that’s when you’d get fired. I knew chances were I would be out too, but when he passed by me while I was stocking and said ‘Happy birthday! Meet me in my office in 15 minutes.’ I thought I might have a shot at another year, because he never fired anybody on their birthday before, maybe he would renew me as a ‘gift’. He didn’t, I was informed I could work the final 2 weeks of my contract and then I would be out.

The revenge involves an older soda machine.

Time for my petty revenge. This was also the era where the old soda and candy machines slowly got replaced with more modern digital ones. The break room had one of those older soda machines which the boss stocked with soda cans that soon would be or were recently out of date, so he could still make money on them, and us. Giant BRAND NAME on the front, 6-8 buttons in a row from top to bottom on the side for choosing and a money slot. You probably know them.

This is a clever hack!

I had learned on the internet that when you pressed the top 4 buttons in the right order you would get in the ‘secret manufacturer menu’, where you could mess around with the settings. I was smart about it, if I made the cans free he would figure it out fast, as there would be no cans but also no coins, so I got the machine to give 2 cans for the price of 1. I myself could only profit from my revenge for 2 weeks, but it felt good that I could leave my friends behind with sodas for €0.25 a piece. Also taught it to a trusted friend in case it was changed back.

This was fairly long lasting revenge.

Heard through the grapevine that the boss did find out later that year that someone messed with the machine, but as cameras in break rooms were illegal it never came back to me. Small revenge but it still fills me with satisfaction. Coincidentally, for my next job I had to learn how to get into the manufacturing mode of different kinds of medical machines, again by pressing buttons in the right order, so I could change the settings in what the doctors wanted for their patients. Made me feel like the universe had wanted me to mess around with the soda machine, so I would be ready.

