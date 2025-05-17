Teen Worked Hard To Pay For Their First Car, So When Their Parents Tried To Guilt Them Into Giving It To Their Younger Brother For Free, They Put Their Foot Down

Many older siblings understand that the pressure to “share” with younger siblings can sometimes feel heavier than expected.

One 18-year-old worked hard to pay for their first car.

So when their parents expected them to just hand it over to their younger brother who hadn’t earned it, the request didn’t sit well with them at all.

AITA for refusing to give my little brother my car after I turned 18 I just turned 18, and my parents have been pushing me to give my old car to my 16-year-old brother “as a gift.”

The thing is, I worked part-time jobs for two years to help pay for that car, it wasn’t fully a gift from them. Now that I’m 18, I want to keep it while I save up for something better.

My parents say I’m being selfish and that “he needs it more now” since I’m an adult and should start “figuring things out myself.” I feel like they’re trying to guilt-trip me into giving up something I worked hard for. AITA for saying no??

