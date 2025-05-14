Teenager is Moving Away From His Dad And His Half-Siblings, But He Plans To Leave Town Without Telling The Kids

Some relationships just aren’t worth it…

And sometimes you just have to cut your losses and make certain people part of your past.

The young man who wrote this story on Reddit wants to know if his plan to leave his father behind makes him a jerk.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for not telling my half siblings I’m moving away and won’t see them anymore leaving our father to do it? “My mom got permission from a judge to move to another state with me (15m). I wanted to go and I’m excited to move closer to my mom’s family so I can hang out with the cousins I’m close to more and I have friends in mom’s hometown too. My father (because he’s not a dad) is mad about it. I already don’t spend a lot of time there. But once I move I have nothing to bring me back here.

His father has another family.

But my father has two kids with his wife. They’re 6 and 4 and the 6 year old gets excited to see me and thinks of me as a real brother while I don’t think of him or his sister as siblings and I didn’t really develop a relationship with them in the 5 years since I found out he existed. Guess I should make that make sense.

You can’t really blame this kid…

So when my parents broke up (they weren’t ever married) my father didn’t spend much time with me or pay much attention to me. When I was with him (and I think it was only because of child support) he’d dumb me on whatever woman he was with. He had a lot of girlfriends. They’d be left babysitting while he worked or went to bars or whatever else he did.

He ended up marrying one of those girlfriends.

His wife was one of those women. But he dropped her for others and her son was one years old before she told my father about him. She and her son moved in with him and they got married and had another kid. When she moved in she tried to be there for me but I kept my distance. She told me she wanted me and her son to be close and for her son to see his brother being a part of the family and she wanted me to agree to try for that reason.

He didn’t want to try.

But I didn’t want to and I was never a total jerk but I just never cared. I spent as little time as I could there and never cared about any of them. That means my father too. He was never around me enough for me to care about him.

This guy is something else…

Last year my father lost his job so he was around the house more and taking care of his younger kids. Still didn’t do good enough to be called a dad but I think the time in the house is why this is an issue now.

Because he’s around his kids to hear them complain and to deal with the tears and stuff. He told me I needed to be at his house more because the kids missed me but I just ignored him. Now the move is a way bigger thing and he knows I won’t be coming back. I don’t think he actually cares. But his 6 year old will probably miss me since he gets excited and stuff when I’m there.

He’s gonna leave on his own terms.

I won’t be sitting him down and saying anything. I don’t even think I’ll say goodbye. The last time I have to be there I’ll leave as normal and then the move will happen. But my father wants me to do it and he told me it’s infuriating that I’m leaving him to clean up the mess that comes from my choice.

His dad wants him to say goodbye.

He told me his kids will feel bad that I just left and didn’t care enough to say goodbye. I told him that was his problem since I don’t care and he doesn’t even care if he sees me again he just doesn’t want to deal with everything after I move. His wife heard us fight about it and she told me I owe her kids some kind of talk because they bonded with me even though I didn’t with them and they’re too innocent to be collateral damage. AITA?”

“Goodbye” isn’t a lot to ask, but it’s also not required.

Now check out what folks said on Reddit.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another person said he’s NTA.

This Reddit user agreed.

Another reader chimed in.

And this person said he’s NTA.

He’s considering pulling an Irish Goodbye…on his family.

