‘This is a staff favorite!’ – Texas Roadhouse Server Shared How Customers Can Get A Lot of Food For Only $7

Everyone is looking for ways to cut corners these days when it comes to paying for food, and this TikTokker sounds like she’s on to something!

Her name is Madi and she posted a video and gave viewers a pro tip about how they can get a lot of food for a good price at the restaurant where she works…

The one and only Texas Roadhouse!

Madi showed viewers kids’ sized mini-cheeseburgers and she said, “They are so much better than they look. It’s two little sliders on our fresh-baked bread.”

The kids meal comes with a side, free peanuts, bread, and a small drink.

The price for everything was only $7.49.

In the caption, Madi wrote, “This is a staff favorite! If your local Texas Roadhouse doesn’t allow for adults to get kids meals, you can always do a pickup order!”

Now that’s a PRO TIP!

