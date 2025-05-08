They Brought A Little Fan To Work, But Their Boss Kept Insisting On Taking It For Themselves

At the time of writing, it’s early May, which of course means it’s already super hot in some parts of the country.

AITA for not telling my section head that my fan was in my car?

It was really hot at work today and yesterday, so yesterday I bought in my 5 inch fan to sit on my desk and blast at my face, which really helps. I know it doesn’t bring the temp down, but it makes it ok to work in the heat. The section head saw that I had it and asked if she could borrow it for a bit, and I didn’t want to but she was overheating so I said yes.

When I asked for it back about half an hour later she said that she still needed it as she was going to be on a call and had to be focussed and not sweaty. I said OK, but I was really getting hot by this point. After the call ended, which took another hour, I came to fetch the fan and she looked really annoyed, but I took it back. Then she said she needed to get some work done and so needed a fan, and so made me give it back to her, and then she kept it for the rest of the day. I was quite annoyed and really hot by the end of the day. By the time she gave it back to me it had run out of battery and it uses the old USB port so I couldn’t plug it in. So I charged it last night and today I decided to leave it in my car as I didn’t want to bring it up just for someone else to use I guess. She asked if I had it and I said no.

Then later she left for lunch and I was hot again so I went and got it and cooled down – it was really great. Then when she came back she said that she thought I had said I didn’t have it. I said that’s right it was in my car and she said that I should have said that and I think I was allowed to say I didn’t have it. Anyway she basically took it then saying she needed it for a call like she did yesterday.

Also there aren’t really any shops around the office only a sandwich bar so you couldn’t really go and get one although we do have Amazon deliveries. So anyway I don’t want to bring in my fan just for someone else to use, so I think I’ll stop or hide it. I don’t think I was wrong to not say it was in my car. AITAH?

The consensus was pretty solid:



You can get a proper fan – like a full sized one – for like 20 to 30 bucks.

A little USB desk fan? 10 bucks, max.

It’s just a small motor and some plastic, these are not luxury items.

