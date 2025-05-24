Starbucks Worker Got Tired Of Dealing With A Rude Customer, So They Told Her Off On Their Last Day On The Job

Ahhhh, sweet, petty revenge…

My Last Glorious Day as a Starbucks Barista. “I used to be a Starbucks barista. We had a woman who would come in every morning and order, I kid you not, a double-tall vanilla latte with 3/8ths a pump of vanilla.

Not a half a pump; 3/8th’s a pump. She even made one of the baristas mark our bottle pump with a sharpie. Every single day, the first cup we would make, no matter who made it, was always wrong. Either too sweet or not sweet enough.

So after a while, I began to just pretend to make another drink; pull the steam wand and wave my hands about like a fool behind the machine. I would hand her back the same drink we made her the first time and it was ALWAYS perfect the second time, even though it was the same drink. On my last day of work, this woman decided to come in twice that day. She was being overly obnoxious and talking on her cell phone about ‘deals’ and ‘her assistant’ and essentially just announcing her importance to everyone in the room. It was 3:00 in the spring and the place was filled with teenagers ordering Frappuccinos. I had both blenders going and both steam wands going when this woman decided yell at me, “GOD, I CAN BARELY HEAR MYSELF THINK!!” So I replied, “funny, I can still hear you complaining.” If you knew me, you’d know I have the perfect facial expressions to go with it; I looked like a snarky little ****.

I told her that I’ve been handing her back the same drink every morning for over a year too. I said verbatim, “kinda embarrassing now that you know, right? 3/8th is half a pump for all intents and purposes here ma’am.” She lost it. She demanded my manager fire me on the spot or she’d call corporate and we’d lose her business, blah blah blah. I couldn’t stand my manager. He was the opposite of a ‘spirit of the rules/law’ kinda person and really enjoyed making our lives more difficult than they needed to be. I knew that firing me actually reflects quite negatively on his quarterly reviews and knew he wouldn’t do it.

He told her it was my last day and the best he could do was send me home early, which would be a reward rather than a punishment since the store was so busy. She proceeded to spend the next two hours on hold with corporate outside, then when corporate either accidentally hung up on her or told her to shove it, she threw her glasses, called me a ‘little *****’ in front of a ton of kids, and ran to her car. To her husband: So sorry for that night bro; totally my fault 😎.”

