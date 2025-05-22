Woman Realizes She Once Spoke To Her Coworker’s Forgettable Husband On A Dating App, And Now Her Coworker Won’t Let Her Live It Down

In the past, meeting potential suitors took effort.

Nowadays, they’re in our cellphones, and we sort through them with a casual conversation and a few swipes.

Which means less hassle, but potentially more awkwardness since there’s a larger pool of people you’ve ghosted who you might run into down the line.

Imagine the discomfort for the woman in this story, who felt guilty for ghosting someone years ago, and then ran into them at a work function.

And to make it worse, the man she ghosted was engaged to her new co-worker.

Read on to find out how the co-worker responded when she found out.

AITA for not telling my coworker I matched with her new husband on a dating app 3-4 years ago? I am a 26-year-old woman, and I matched with a guy on bumble sometime around 2.5-4ish years ago. He worked at a big prestigious company and his job was really important to him. He and I had a really good conversation after first matching and talked pretty late into the night. I was going through a lot at the time (likely suffering from high functioning depression at the time, finishing graduate studies in the middle of the pandemic, and being the primary emotional support person for most of my family as one of my family members was going through active addiction + new diagnosis of schizophrenia). The next day, he reached out again to tell me he was nervous about an upcoming business trip and because he felt we had had a good connection he was hoping to talk to me to provide support to him.

Let’s see how she responded to his request.

The idea of providing to support to yet another person at that time was too overwhelming for me, so instead of being an emotionally mature adult, I just never responded to him and ghosted (I know, that was bad). About a year and a half ago, a woman called Kate started at my work. I knew Kate had a boyfriend at the same prestigious company as the guy I spoke to, but it didn’t register they could be the same person, as his real name is relatively common. To be honest, I didn’t even really remember the at this point, although I did remember ghosting someone who worked at the same company (my brain has latched onto the memory of ghosting someone who had asked for my support to remind me every so often that I am, in fact, not a good person).

But soon after, things started to change.

Two months later, I met her boyfriend for the first time at an after work party, and he looked familiar but I wasn’t sure why. At the party, he was really insistent on asking me and another close friend from work some math questions and would not let us avoid answering the question. The next day at work, Kate told us that she and her boyfriend were newly engaged and would be getting married really soon. We were all excited and started asking her about their relationship. When Kate revealed they met on a dating app, I realized that he probably looked familiar to me because he and I must have matched at some point.

What happened next really refreshed her memory.

Since I’ve been in a committed relationship for just under 2 years (longer than Kate and her boyfriend have been together), I knew there was no overlap, and we never exchanged numbers, so I didn’t think to look into it further to confirm or mention the possibility of our old match. Kate got married about two weeks ago, and her husband was recently transferred to a city far away. Kate will be following him in about a year when her contract is up. Last week, on a work trip, Kate told me that he told her about our match and asked why I hadn’t told her about it. I downplayed it, saying I barely remembered and it was years ago.

Read on to find out how Kate reacted.

Kate is furious I didn’t tell her sooner, accusing me of lying by omission and being weirdly obsessed with her husband. She told everyone at work, causing a split in opinion and office gossip. Now Kate is avoiding me, and I’m wondering if I should have mentioned that we matched. AITA?

There are definitely some problematic people in this situation, but this woman is not one of them.

And if anyone is hung up over anyone else, it’s the new husband who has a clear memory of the conversation – not the woman who has almost completely forgotten it.

Sometimes, things need to be left in the past, and Kate seems to be causing problems where there are none.

Read on to find out what folks on Reddit thought about this.

This person agreed that Kate is blowing the whole thing out of proportion.

And others confirmed that Kate’s behavior was weird and a little insecure.

Meanwhile, this Redditor suggested taking action.

There is one person who is problematic here, and it’s Kate.

It sounds like she has her own insecurities to work through, and harassing her coworker is no way to do it.

She needs to get a grip.

