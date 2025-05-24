Guest Were Incredibly Rude To A Hotel’s Front Desk Worker, So They Got Revenge By Deactivating Their Keys When They Were Walking To Their Rooms

I got a huge kick out of what this Reddit user had to say…

And I think you will, too!

Because, sometimes, petty revenge is the best kind of revenge!

Read on and see what they had to say!

Don’t be rude to the front desk staff at a hotel. “I worked at a hotel years ago when I graduated high school.

Oops!

Whenever I had a rude guest checking in I would wait for them to get on the elevator and then deactivate their keys so they’d have to tote their luggage all the way back down and ask for the keys to be rescanned. Yes, I’d have to deal with a rude customer twice but I always smiled so hard on the inside over their tiny inconvenience.

And they had a good cover story!

Always hit them with “make sure not to put the key next to your phone or it may deactivate it” or “I’m so sorry, sometimes these keys are duds” (true, but not true in their case).”

Check out what Reddit users had to say.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader made a good point.

And this person had a lot to say.

I don’t think hotel guests like having to carry their luggage back and forth…nicely done!

Sometimes you just have to do it.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.