Steak House Customer Shows How Small Their Portions Are During Happy Hour. – ‘I’m putting my thumb next to it so you guys can compare the size.’

Some restaurants make a name for themselves by providing large portions to their customers, and others go the opposite direction.

This TikToker went to STK for their happy hour, and you won’t believe how small their portions are.

She made a snarky video, which is funny but does make the point about the amount of food you get at happy hour.

The video starts out showing her and she says, “If you are a peasant and you’ve never been to STK, this is what you get when you order off the happy hour. Just so you know.”

Ok, I see the vibe she is going for.

Either she is very stuck up, or she is being funny.

Either way, let’s keep watching.

She then cuts the video to show a tiny steak with a single shrimp on it. She says, “This is the surf and turf. I’m putting my thumb next to it so you guys can compare the size.”

Wow, that is literally one bite of steak and one bite of shrimp.

There is actually more sauce than food.

She then pans the camera to one of her friends sand says, “Hold on, there’s Debbie’s burger.”

It is a tiny bugrer that is maybe two bites.

While showing that, it shows a tiny dish with a single french fry.

TikTok/Nicolina.nicolinaFinally, it moves to her other friend, who is also having the surf and turf, which is just as small as the first one.

One of them says, “Help me, I’m poor” while laughing.

Wow, that is not much food at all.

I suppose if they were just appetizers, but these are supposed to be happy hour ‘meals’ I guess.

I don’t care how good it is, that is a rip-off unless they are like $1.99.

Check out the full video to see the sizes for yourself.

The video can be seen here:

The people in the comments seem to think this is pretty funny.

This person found that single French fry very funny.



This commenter loved the ‘I’m poor’ comment.

I noticed this same thing!

Some restaurants give small portions to make it seem fancier, but this is crazy.

Who could be full after this ‘meal’?

