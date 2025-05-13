Wife Was Sick Of Supporting Her Family All By Herself While Her Jobless Husband Did Nothing To Contribute, So When He Finally Got A Job, She Told Him She’d Leave Him If He Quit

When you are married, you should both be on the same page to try to make your family as successful as possible.

What would you do if your husband was unemployed for years on end and also refused to help out around the house?

That is what happened to the wife in this story, so she told him that if he quit his current job, she would leave him.

Read on to get the full details.

AITA for leaving my husband because he left his job Me (30f) and my husband (30m) have been in a relationship for 14 years, married for 10. We have 2 kids (3 & 8).

He’s been jobless for 4 years and while he spends his everyday at home, he rarely does house chores and would only be in bed watching movies on his phone or playing games while I struggle to pay our bills and necessities on top of our kid’s school. This year I convinced him to apply for work and he did. It’s only been almost 4 months and he decided to leave work.

He wasn’t taking her threats seriously.

I told him I could no longer support him since I do not have a high paying job. I could only support the kids and if he leaves work, I’ll leave him. He agreed and arrogantly told me to leave him because he’ll for sure be leaving work. So, then I left with the kids and stopped talking to him. He’s been messaging me since, asking me if we’re done, asking for money because he’s broke and he doesn’t have anything to eat, etc.

Sounds like his family doesn’t want to have to support him.

My family told me I made the right decision but his family has been telling me I’m wrong for leaving him as he’s my husband and he’s clearly struggling. But I’m struggling too and for years I asked him to help me with the finances and we just kept having this fight over and over. So, am I wrong for leaving my husband because he left his job? I’m just so tired of supporting the whole family it feels like I have 3 kids instead of two. AITA?

It sounds like she has been taken advantage of and is finally putting her foot down. Sometimes separation or divorce is the only option.

Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit think.

This person sums it up nicely.

This commenter says she did the right thing.

Why would she want to support his laziness.

His free vacation is coming to an end.

This person says the family is mad because they will have to support him.

Good for her for putting her foot down!

