Woman Backed Out Of Being Her Friend’s Bridesmaid Because Of Financial Issues, So Now She Might Get Uninvited To The Wedding

AITA for refusing to be a bridesmaid in my friend’s wedding after she picked a dress I can’t afford? I (27F) was asked to be a bridesmaid in my friend Jenna’s (28F) wedding. I was genuinely excited and honored—until we started planning. Jenna picked a very expensive bridesmaid dress. It was over $450 before alterations, shoes, and accessories.

I’m currently working a modest-paying job. I have student loans, and I recently had an unexpected car repair. I told Jenna early on that the dress was way out of my budget.

I asked if there was any flexibility in the choice. I even offered to pay in installments. I also offered to help her find a similar, more affordable option. She was polite at first, but firm: “This is the one I’ve always dreamed of.”

The deadline to order came closer. I made the tough decision to back out of being a bridesmaid. I told her I’d still love to attend, help where I could, and support her, but I just couldn’t afford the cost without seriously hurting my finances.

She didn’t take it well. She accused me of being a bad friend. She said, “You must not value our friendship because money is more important than standing by my side.”

A few of the other bridesmaids have now started icing me out. One even said I should’ve just “put it on a credit card like everyone else.” Now, I feel like I’ve lost a close friend, and I might not even be welcome at the wedding. AITA for refusing to be a bridesmaid because of the cost?

