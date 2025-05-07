Woman Was Mistreated By Her Boss Because Of Her Heritage, So She Decided To Teach Her A Lesson In French

Sometimes you just get stuck between a rock and a hard place.

How to improve your French and ruin a dishwasher English isn’t my first language. A few summers ago, I worked as an intern in a bed and breakfast to get better at French for two months. The hotel had two buildings: a main building where the reception was at, and another adjacent house with two floors. My boss and her husband lived on the first floor, and me and two other female interns lived on the second floor. My boss (a woman in her 70s) was nothing short of a menace to me.

And she has a terribly petty reason for acting like this.

Once I’d told her about my heritage (Russian roots), all she did was speak badly of me. For instance, I’d once put small portions of multiple courses on my plate. Well, all she could talk about was how “when her and her husband had visited Egypt once, all the Russians did that as well”, and asked me if “everyone does that over there, too”.

I have never been to Russia before.

Her being rude was a daily thing, and not just towards her either.

There were more of these remarks towards other interns as well, but if I were to recount all of them, we’d be here for a very long time. Not to mention, my boss was utterly fond of my underage male colleague, and always used to grab his arms and ask him to flex his muscles for her, but that is besides the point.

She did her best to deal with her rude boss.

My tasks included mostly cleaning the guest’s rooms and taking care of the laundry. My contract stated that work ended at noon, however, I was often encouraged to “go look after the laundry” after lunch, which turned into me doing an hour or more overtime. A few weeks in, I’d noticed my boss’s private laundry baskets appearing in front of the washing machine. All signs pointed to me having to do the laundry, but I refused.

She stood up for herself.

I said that I was hired to help out at the hotel, not to iron her husband’s shirts when they were more than capable of doing that themselves. She didn’t like my stance and threatened to fire me, but (to my greatest misfortune) didn’t end up following through with her plan and just had another intern handle that part from then on.

Dealing with her didn’t get any easier.

During my last two weeks, all the other interns had already left and all the buildup of my boss’s rudeness had caused me to boil over. I’m a really emotional person and because I was still younger at that time, I took things more personally than I would today. I’d tried reaching out to other hotels in the area, but no one was taking an intern for less than a month.

She wasn’t able to leave that situation at the time, but she found smalls ways to fight back.

My boss was acting worse than ever, calling me shallow insults such as “useless” or “stupid”. Since I’m not one for confrontations, I decided to get back at her in my own ways. To give you a few of them: I “accidentally” washed light and dark bed sheets together. I set the washers and dryers to their longest programme. I put bits of spaghetti into my boss’s baking gloves. I hid their beloved mayonnaise (that had expired four years ago).

She did more serious things, too.

I was the only one who had noticed a spoiled egg in a container of dozens, but I conveniently forgot to mention it. To this day, I don’t know how the eggs are doing.

Spoiled eggs are no joke. She meant business.

On my very last day, I filled the dishwasher with soap after using it for the last time that evening, so she’d have a nice surprise in the morning. Some Google reviews mentioned issues with their dishes, so I’m guessing it worked! In total, I had four days off out of eight weeks and had an hourly salary of a whooping 2.78$, but at least I speak better French now.

She was basically learning French in hard mode.

Some people like to make other people’s lives harder for no reason.

So I guess she made her boss’ life a bit harder as well to balance things out.

