Woman Went To Pick Up A Big Order While Representing A Company, But When She Insulted The Waitress She Ended Up Losing Her Job

I experienced something awesome very early on in my Customer Service Career I’m pretty sure that I have a better chance of winning the lottery than of having anything like this happening again… It honestly felt like something out of a movie. Shortly after graduating from high school, I got a job working as a waitress at a local restaurant. It was a pretty popular place, but really boomed during the holiday season. A few days before Christmas, a woman came in wanting to pay for and pick up a phone order. Now, to be clear… There were 7 pages of takeout orders. Each page had about 10 to 13 orders.

It was a big order, so mix-ups were to be expected.

I ask for the name on the order, and she gives me 3 (saying that she isn’t sure who placed the order and she’s just in charge of picking it up). I look through each page, and find a few matches. None are the correct order, though. As I reach the last page, I tell her that we don’t have any more orders with those names and ask if there is another that it might be under. At this point she is visibly annoyed, and gives me another 2 that it might be under.

Things escalated.

I scroll back to the 1st page and start searching again. I find another match, but again… It is the wrong order. Now, she is actually angry. The conversation goes something like this: Me- I’m so sorry. We don’t have anymore matches for those names. Her- Well, it’s got to be one of them! I don’t know why this is so hard for you!

She implied she wasn’t smart. Just blatantly rude.

Me- Maybe it would be easier to search for the order, itself. What exactly are you picking up? Her- How am I supposed to know that? I didn’t place the order. It’s your job to check me out and just get it to me! Why is this so hard for you? Me- Well, unless there is another name to search for, I’m not sure what else I can do for you… There were about 75 orders placed for this weekend, and I don’t have any other way to know which is yours.

She kept blaming her.

Her- Are you ******* kidding me? It shouldn’t be this complicated. Are you stupid or something? You are working at a register. It cannot be that hard. Me- Okay… How about I read the names of each order, and you let me know when something sounds familiar. We can go through each order, that way.

She had no qualms about using curse words and calling her names.

Her- ******* fine! If that’s what you have to do, to do your job, then just waste my goddamn time, I guess (then she muttered something under her breath, that I didn’t quite catch… She definitely used the “R-Word”, though). I get about halfway through the 1st page. Me- “Company X?” Her- Yes! That’s it!

What a coincidence…

I smile wide. A genuine and true smile, ear to ear. Me – OH! Do you work at Company X? Her- Not that it’s any of your business, but yes. Now hurry up. This has taken way longer than it should have. Is it even ready yet? Me- Do you know the owner? Mr. X? Her- Yes… He is the one who organized the party. Why? Me – That’s my dad (smiling even wider than I thought possible). I’ll have to tell him about this! What a small world!

Her dad could clarify everything 🙂

Her- (The color visibly draining from her face) Your- Me- Yup! My dad! Who would have known! I’m actually going on my 30 when I’m done, here. I’ll have to give him a call! I’m sure he’ll love to hear all about this. Before she had a chance to respond, I turned around to grab her food.

It was easy sailing after that.

I spent the rest of that transaction just positively glowing… Basking in her silent panic, before saying “Goodbye! Have a wonderful day! I’ll be sure to tell my dad that you said ‘hi’!” It. Was. Beautiful.

Now it was time to tell her father everything.

I told my dad about it, and he was absolutely livid. Mostly about the fact that she would dare to speak to someone in that way, while actively representing the company. He didn’t fire her, but she was given a severe warning and was put onto probation… She didn’t last long, though. Less than 2 weeks later, she lost the company a pretty big client (by responding very rudely via email). Honestly… I may be biased… But I think that the company is better off without her.

That lady didn’t even learn her lesson and kept on being rude.

The company is definitely better off without her.

