Woman’s Father-In-Law Assumed They Would Let His Teenage Stepdaughters Stay At Their House While They’re Out Of Town, But She Said No

Imagine getting a text from a relative announcing that two teenagers are staying at your place while you’re out of town.

This is what happened to this woman, and she was understandably upset and refused to let that happen.

But now she’s wondering if she’s in the wrong for saying no.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for telling my family they can’t stay at our house? My husband (29, m) and I (24, f) live in a 2-bedroom 2-bathroom condo with our toddler in Florida. We are traveling up north for my brother-in-law’s wedding for a week in July. This past weekend, my husband’s father texted my husband a picture of his daughter’s flight ticket to Florida the week we will be out of town for the wedding.

They weren’t expecting that.

This was out of the blue and was never mentioned to us before that she would be visiting us. My husband responded that we will be out of town that week and his father replied, “I thought we talked about this before, you said she and her sister could stay in the condo while you guys are at the wedding”.

But it’s a bit complicated.

These are my husband’s younger step sisters (19 and 17 years old). They have never been that close and have only visited the condo one time before with their parents. Apparently there is a convention they want to go to in the town we live in and decided they would stay at the condo for the week while we aren’t there. I told my husband I do not want them staying there while we are gone, simple as that.

Her husband was struggling to put his foot down.

My husband doesn’t want them to stay either and is annoyed by the situation. But he feels bad they already booked their flights and tickets to the convention, so he told them they could stay. I also want to add that the one time the step sisters did stay with us, the condo was a mess. They didn’t bother to grocery shop with us or provide anything while they were staying.

She simply doesn’t agree with the arrangement.

My husband’s dad ensured they would clean and buy their own groceries however, I still don’t want them to stay while we are not there. It feels weird to have people I’m not that close with in my house using my stuff, especially two teenagers. My other brother-in-law lives about an hour away and is going to the convention with his step sisters and will also be staying at the condo (I asked if they could all stay at his place and they said it’s too messy and far away from the convention). AITA?

They’re only thinking about how convenient this will be for them.

Let’s see if Reddit has any insight into this situation.

Simple like that.

Wanting teenagers to stay in someone else’s home unsupervised just because it would be more convenient is irresponsible.

She needs to hold her ground.

