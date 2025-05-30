Young Woman Didn’t Let Her Little Sister Go To A Friend’s House Late At Night, So Her Sister Started Crying And Begging

It’s always best to avoid sketchy situations.

AITA for not sending my 15F sister at 1 am at her friend’s house? Our dad passed away when I was 14 and my sister was 9. My mom never stays at home due to work. She is always travelling, and I am the one looking after the house and my sister most of the time.

It was around 12:30 am, I was sleeping peacefully. Suddenly, my sister woke me up. She told me she wanted to go to her friend’s house. I checked the time, and it was just way too late to go out at a friend’s house.

I asked her the details. She told me about her friend whom I was hearing about for the first time. She told me it was her birthday, so she invited all her friends over to her house, and her parents weren’t at home. I asked her if i can talk to her parents, she didn’t let me.

She let me talk to her friend. So I asked her if her parents knew about all this, and she said yes. I then asked her age, she said she was 19, and all her friends she had invited were around the same age.

When I heard that, I told my sister I wasn’t letting her go. She didn’t even know any of her other friends, and they were just way too old and it was quite late. It also wasn’t quite adding up. If it was genuinely her friend’s birthday, then why wouldn’t her parents be there?

My sister kept crying and begging me. She told me she could have just gone without telling me if she wanted. I genuinely felt bad and told her all the reasons. Was this fair to do? AITA?

You can always count on a big sister to be protective of her little sister.

