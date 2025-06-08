June 8, 2025 at 6:48 am

A Concerned Citizen Told People What They Should Do If They Are Choking And They’re Alone

by Matthew Gilligan

man talking about the heimlich maneuver

TikTok/@themintwitch

This is good information, folks, so drop what you’re doing and listen up!

A man posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what they need to do if they ever find themselves choking when they’re alone.

man on his knees

TikTok/@themintwitch

In the video, the man filmed himself kneeling on a floor.

He said, “If you are by yourself and you’re choking, what you’re going to want to do is get on your knees like this.”

The man continued and said, “This is going to hurt.”

man talking about choking

TikTok/@themintwitch

He then stretched out his arms and landed on his stomach on the floor.

He told viewers, “What that does is basically the same thing as a Heimlich maneuver. It forces the air out of your trachea.”

man demonstrating heimlich maneuver

TikTok/@themintwitch

Here’s the video.

@themintwitch

#firstaid #choking #eoe

♬ original sound – Mint witch

The man posted a follow-up video and said that he choked on a piece of chicken and he learned how to do the maneuver from a YouTube video.

Thanks for the tip!

@themintwitch

Replying to @7676Brand

♬ original sound – Mint witch

This is what viewers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2025 05 04 at 7.12.07 PM A Concerned Citizen Told People What They Should Do If They Are Choking And Theyre Alone

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Screenshot 2025 05 04 at 7.12.17 PM A Concerned Citizen Told People What They Should Do If They Are Choking And Theyre Alone

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 05 04 at 7.12.29 PM A Concerned Citizen Told People What They Should Do If They Are Choking And Theyre Alone

This advice might just save your life!

You just never know.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter