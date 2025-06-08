A Concerned Citizen Told People What They Should Do If They Are Choking And They’re Alone

This is good information, folks, so drop what you’re doing and listen up!

A man posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers what they need to do if they ever find themselves choking when they’re alone.

In the video, the man filmed himself kneeling on a floor.

He said, “If you are by yourself and you’re choking, what you’re going to want to do is get on your knees like this.”

The man continued and said, “This is going to hurt.”

He then stretched out his arms and landed on his stomach on the floor.

He told viewers, “What that does is basically the same thing as a Heimlich maneuver. It forces the air out of your trachea.”

Here’s the video.

The man posted a follow-up video and said that he choked on a piece of chicken and he learned how to do the maneuver from a YouTube video.

Thanks for the tip!

This advice might just save your life!

You just never know.

