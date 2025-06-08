A Dog Owner Found Out That Dairy Queen Is Now Charging Customers For Pup Cups

Say whaaaaaaaat?!?!

Maybe Dairy Queen has taken things too far…

A woman named Elizabeth posted a video on TikTok and told viewers she was surprised to learn that DQ now charges customers for pup cups, those little cups of goodies that people get FOR FREE for their dogs.

Elizabeth said, “I went to do my mobile order at Dairy Queen cause it’s 85 cent Blizzards. I picked up my order and I go, ‘I forgot to get a pup cup. Can you please make me one?’ She’s like, ‘I’ll ring it up for you.’”

She continued, “So I’m thinking you have to account for how much ice cream leaving your store.”

But then Elizabeth found out that the pup cup was going to cost her $2.71.

She said, “Granted, this is a good amount of ice cream, but this isn’t $2.71 worth. I just am confused. I thought that they were free.”

Elizabeth added, “I want to know what’s wrong with Dairy Queen and our society that we are charging for pup cups now.”

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “I would like to know when and why @Dairy Queen started charging for pup cups?”

Check out the video.

Here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This person chimed in.

Another individual asked a question.

And this TikTokker spoke up.

People weren’t on her side about this one…

And I agree most pup cups are just a few squirts of whipped cream.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.