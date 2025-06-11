June 11, 2025 at 6:49 am

‘It does not include other body parts. It’s the actual meat.’ – A Pet Food Expert Shared His Thoughts About Dog Food Sold At Sam’s Club

by Matthew Gilligan

Things sure have changed when it comes to the dog food game, and a pet food expert took to TikTok and reviewed dog food that’s sold at Sam’s Club stores.

The man said about the dog food, “We always recommend feeding your dog whole, fresh foods if you can. But if you’re gonna buy a kibble, at least be knowledgeable about how to read the ingredient lis.”

He looked over the ingredients and said, “Now, beef meal is not a terrible thing. A lot of people think meal is a bad thing. It’s just rendered and cooked down beef into a powder, and it does not include other body parts. It’s the actual meat.”

The TikTokker read the other ingredients on the bag to viewers.

He said that the Sam’s Club food is “not a bad kibble” and he suggested adding hydration and whole foods to dry dog food.

Here’s the video.

@pawpowernutrition

@Sam’s Club Members Mark beef & rice dog kibble #dog #dogfood #doghealth #dognutrition #pawpower

♬ original sound – Paw Power Nutrition

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer wanted some feedback.

It’s good to get reviews like this from someone who knows their stuff!

