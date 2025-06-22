‘A real-life Final Destination moment.’ – Whataburger Customer Got A Dangerous Surprise In Her Fast Food Bag

When you go to a fast food restaurant, you want something that tastes pretty good and gets to you quickly.

You don’t want what this TikToker received from WhatABurger, a metal blade in her burger!

She made a quick video about it that showed the burger itself, still on top of the WhatABurger wrapper, with the blade clearly visible. The audio that played over the images sums it up nicely, “Oh no. Oh no. Oh no no no no no.”

The description of her video said, “Had a real-life Final Destination moment.”

Yeah, that could have caused some huge issues if she bit into it.

The title of her video was “Scarred Forever,” and I have to agree with that. I don’t think I’d ever return.

How does something like this even happen?

The description ends with, “You have got to do better” while tagging WhatABurger

I get that mistakes can happen and machines can break, but this was clearly visible.

Any employee paying attention should have seen this.

Good thing that she looked at her food before digging in.

Watch the video for yourself:

https://www.tiktok.com/@yourstruly9416/photo/7508189666143636766

Hopefully, WhatABurger does something to stop this from happening again.

