A Vendor Made Them Wait A Long Time For Their Custom-Made Grill, So This Customer Kept The Phone That He Left Behind At Their House

The time I was really petty. “This happened some 15 years back. Money was tight and meant a lot. My partner and I ordered a custom made grill for our house and the vendor said he will deliver in a week, we paid 50% in advance. We checked after a week and he said that we need another day or two, checked after a couple of days, same answer.

So I visited his shop and he hadn’t yet started on our project. He was very nonchalant about it and said it will come when it is ready. I asked for my money back and he said he had bought the materials so he cannot give the money back. We went to police and the police just called him in front of us. He promised he will deliver it in two days. A couple of days later he comes home to install it and does an okay job.

He leaves after installing and comes back in an hour since he had forgotten his mobile phone – nothing fancy, a black and white Nokia. I came to the door and told him that I cannot let him in and he needs to come back in a week to get it. He got mad and started yelling and that’s when I shut the door in his face. He never came back to get it.”

