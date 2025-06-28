Blue Cross Blue Shield Has Recently Stopped Covering The Necessary Formula For Feeding Tubes, And It’s Leaving Many Unable To Get The Nutrients They Need

When it comes to health insurance, everyone seems to have a strong opinion, but I think we can all get behind the issue this TikToker is having.

Blue Cross Blue Shield stopped covering the feeding tube formula for her (and apparently many others), leaving them in desperate situations.

She starts out her video, with her feeding tube in, saying, “Alright, we’re putting Blue Cross Blue Shield on blast today, let’s go.” She seems very serious.

She continues, saying, “As you can probably see, I am tube fed. I have a disease called gastroparesis and I take my nutrition through an NJ tube, which is a tube that goes directly into my intestines to give me nutrition.”

That would be awful, but its a good thing this medical technology is available for her.

Here’s where the problem begins: “Now, Blue Cross Blue Shield has been covering the formula for this up until last year, and for many people, up until last month.”

Why would they stop paying for this?

She goes on, “Ok, and how much does this formula cost? Anywhere from $600 to $1500 per month. Blue Cross Blue Shield claims that the formula is just food, so they won’t cover it. Now look at this.”

She holds up the container with her formula, showing the clear “Use Under Medical Supervision” label and says, “Do you see that? Where it says use under medical supervision? This is a prescription.”

This is clearly not just regular food.

She continues to explain what this formula is and how it was covered up until this point.

The video wraps up with her saying, “I hope that this gets back to them and I hope that they decide to cover the formula for all these people.”

Insurance companies need to step up and do better to take care of their customers.

This is a huge problem that is life or death for some people.

Check out the full video to see it for yourself.

