Bridesmaid Is Skipping Her Friend’s Bachelorette Party Because She Doesn’t Want To Leave Her Baby All Day, And Now Her Friend Is Mad At Her

Imagine being a new mom, and you’re also a bridesmaid in your friend’s wedding.

Would you leave an 11 week old baby with your spouse all day so that you could go to the friend’s bachelorette party, or would you skip the party and stay home with your baby?

The woman in today’s story wants to prioritize her baby over the party, but her friend is making her wonder if that’s the wrong decision.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not leaving my 11 week old baby to go to a bachelorette party during Mother’s Day weekend? I (28 F) just gave birth to my second child toward the end of February of this year. My friend (28 F) is getting married this May and I am a bridesmaid in her upcoming wedding. My first child is also a flower girl.

There’s a surprise bachelorette party in the works.

My friend decided that she didn’t want to have a bachelorette party earlier this year to avoid drama with a younger sister who has bad BPD. My friend’s older sister is the MOH and decided a couple of weeks ago that she was going to throw my friend a surprise bachelorette party. The only weekend that worked for both of them is Mother’s Day weekend, and my friend’s sister told all of us that she understands if not all of us can go.

She doesn’t think she should go to the party.

My son is only going to be 11 weeks old at the time of the party and is mainly breastfed. He also has bad reflux issues at times, and can be hard for others to deal with. The bachelorette is also 4 hours away from home and it’s hard to justify even a day trip with a LO this small. Well last night my friend found out that I can’t go and was really upset about it. I explained to her how much I truly wish I could be there, but I am unable to right now due to not being able to leave my son for that long yet.

Her friend is pretty upset.

My friend basically told me not to talk to her anytime in the near future and that she will see me at the rehearsal dinner. AITA for not being able to go? I really wish that I could, but my kids are always my first priority. I don’t appreciate her making me feel like a bad person for needing to be a mom. I will say that this friend has a bad history of needing to remain in control and likes to take things out on me when things don’t go her way. This might be the last straw for me, however, and I’m not sure if I even want to be in the wedding anymore.

If the bachelorette party is a surprise, how does her friend know about it? It’s not really a surprise then is it?

Regardless, she’s making the right decision to prioritize her baby over a bachelorette party. Her friend will understand someday when she’s a mom.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Being a parent is more important than being there for your friend.

Time for the friend to find a new bridesmaid and flower girl.

Maybe she’s now a former friend.

Nobody thinks she should go to the wedding.

This isn’t how you treat your friends.

