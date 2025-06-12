Cheap Customer Was Rude To A Delivery Driver, So They Made Sure Their Food Was As Bland As Possible

If there was ever a story to make potentially rude customers mind their manners, this is it!

It’s a reminder that you should always, and I mean always be nice to people who prepare your food, take your food order and deliver your food. Otherwise, there might be consequences.

Take a look at what this delivery driver does when customers like to be difficult…let’s just say it ain’t pretty!

Rude no tippers get my special sauce. “I work Chinese food delivery and I can tell you many stories dealing with completely entitled customers that MUST GET THEIR FOOD AT THIS TIME OR ELSE. People get so rude when they’re hungry! Of course we do get customers that just don’t tip. Most of the time I don’t mind because it just happens too often to get mad about. The only time I get annoyed is when an order is really far away. This is because when I take an order over 5 miles away, sometimes I have to pass up the other orders. So not only are you not giving me a tip, but having to take yours means I’ve potentially lost 3 close deliveries and I could have gotten 3 different tips.

So I get my order and it’s more than 5 miles away, I know exactly where this house is. I’ve delivered here before and they’re starting to become regulars, always ordering during our rush, never tipping. Once we forgot an egg roll with their order, and they called the restaurant upset beyond what you’d expect for something so small. They also check off another delivery pet peeve, and that’s taking forever to come to the door. It’s smack in the middle of Friday dinner rush, I have other deliveries waiting and I cannot wait for you to take 10minutes to come to the door!

Last time I delivered I knocked, rang the door bell, and even called they’re phone number, no answer. I was about to head back to the restaurant when they finally came out. Frankly, they’re just terrible people and customers. No respect for my time, no tip, and I am actually losing money and wasting gas delivering to your far house. (Not to mention there are 2 other Chinese places that deliver to the house way closer). So here comes my revenge. I would never steal a tip, spit in someone’s food, the usual waitress/delivery revenge, that stuff doesn’t sit well with me. So I was trying to figure out something small I could do.

I noticed that their whole order is fried food, and this stuff usually goes with sweet and sour sauce.

They ordered so much fried stuff there were 2 tubs of the sweet and sour sauce in the bag. Welp, I tossed one tub in the garbage. But 1 tub is still too much for these no-tippers, so I dump half of the other tub out. It would look suspicious if they received half a tub full, so I diluted the rest of the sauce with water. Just imagine they’re getting ready to eat their sweet and sour chicken, dipping that delicious golden nugget into watery tasteless sauce… Enjoy your dry fried food.”

Never mess with a delivery driver…or else…

