Co-Worker Was Rude, So They Put “Missing” Posters Of Him All Over Town

Posted photos of coworker all over my workplace and city. “I had this coworker at a stupid food court job when I was in college. I worked at a burrito place similar to Chipotle and my manager was going to promote me to supervisor. She asked me to start acting the part, making sure peoples’ portions were correct, etc. Anyway, he was scooping chicken and was piling it on. I told him to make sure he does level scoops so we don’t run out of chicken.

Relax, dude…

He lost his mind on me in front of all the customers and asked me if I thought we were feeding kindergarteners. I was annoyed, but said nothing. My brother worked at a different restaurant at this same food court (all under the same company) and was already a supervisor, so he had a key to the building. Later that week, in the middle of the night, we printed out hundreds of tiny wallet sized photos of the coworker from his Facebook page and posted them everywhere at the food court.

He really means everywhere.

Inside napkins dispensers, schedules, on vents and random poles, inside pans hidden away, drawers, I mean everywhere we could find. We also made a missing poster of him and posted them around too. So the work day starts and there are literally hundreds of photos of him everywhere along with the missing posters. The manager tells me he is missing and I act shocked and worried. Somehow they aren’t connecting the dots that this is a joke, given that there are also tiny photos of him everywhere. He was scheduled later than me, but we were both closing. When he finally arrived, he was flipping out about the pictures and it all ended up being a big deal.

They sure got a kick out of this!

The managers were having meetings with all of us asking for any info and saying how it was a fireable offense. I also snuck away when no one was looking and put a second one on the punch clock (the first one had been thrown out by now) about 15 mins before we were set to clock out. I got so much satisfaction seeing him rage when we finally went to clock out. He was like, “THERE’S ANOTHER ONE. WHAT THE ****??!!” Obviously my brother and I told no one and never got caught. Over the following weeks we left them around the town and he actually saw one at the barber shop and was so distraught about the whole thing. He never found out the truth.”

That is some serious revenge over a minor comment.

Those posters are gonna be seen around town for years…

