Coworker Gave Her A Backhanded Compliment, But When She Outsmarted Her, She Started Telling Everyone “She Can’t Take A Compliment”

Backhanded compliments aren’t always easy to identify.

In this woman’s case, a coworker technically complimented her, but her tone didn’t match her words, so she didn’t accept the compliment.

Now that her coworker is telling everyone that she “can’t take a compliment”, she’s wondering if she’s taking things too seriously.

Read the story and analyze the situation.

AITA for not taking a compliment I was touching up my makeup when my coworker, in a kind of annoyed tone, said, “You’re pretty, you’re pretty.” I replied, “I’m just powdering.” And she snapped back with, “Jeez, just take a compliment.”

Is this ‘how to embarrass someone for no reason 101’? She didn’t take the so-called compliment.

I calmly explained that it didn’t really feel like a compliment to me because of how it was said. I thought that was the end of it, but a couple of days later, she brought it up again – this time in front of colleagues I was meeting for the first time.

Her coworker seemed to be holding a grudge.

She laughed and said, “OP can’t take a compliment! I told her she was pretty and she got upset.” I didn’t want to get into it again, especially in front of people I didn’t know, but I also didn’t want to come off as rude or overly sensitive. So I clarified that I can take a compliment, it just didn’t sound like one in that moment.

Her honesty bothered her coworker.

I explained that I’m sure she meant well, but tone matters to me, and it felt more like, “Ugh, just get it over with,” than something kind or sincere. Then she started crying in front of everyone, which made me feel like the bad guy. AITA?

I think the fact that she didn’t let her coworker undermine her is simply awesome. Her coworker is probably not used to that.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter shares their experience.

True.

This person breaks it down.

Another commenter chimes in.

Odd, indeed.

Hopefully, she never tries to start something with her again after this.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.