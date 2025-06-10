Coworker Treated Everyone Badly, So Another Employee Ruined The End Of A Harry Potter Book For Her

I don’t say this very often, but this story is gonna make you LOL!

Be a garbage human being? I’ll spoil something you love. “I worked in the mail room of a bank in 2005. I say mail room, it was a section of the office floor that was surrounded by baffle boards to make an area we could sort mail in. Side note: the best part of the job was stacking the mail onto a little trolley and delivering it around the floor – meant I got paid to be offered biscuits and have banter with lots of people. One side of the mail room was a telephone department that handled all the secured collection calls, and since it was the only telephone department near us we could hear every word from the staff.

Meet Brenda…

There was one woman who was particularly loud and super obnoxious, let’s call her Brenda. Brenda was horrible. She has zero empathy and would refuse to budge to help people who were going through financial difficulties (I get that there is a limit to what you can do, but she seemed to relish the pain of people) and had a major attitude problem. The issue was, she was great friends with the manager so nothing ever seemed to be said to her and she continued being a jerk.

That’s not all…

The worst thing about Brenda was what she did between calls. She would laugh at our customers and talk badly about them. ‘Can you believe that idiot?! Just cause your man left you and your kids doesn’t mean you don’t have to pay your credit card?!’, ‘Boo hoo! That customers mum passed away – she probably passed away of embarrassment for having such a jerk of a son!’

You get the picture; a garbage human. Now, about me.

A love of reading was the perfect way to get revenge.

I was a huge Harry Potter nerd. Went to get the books at midnight on release date type person. I also would stay up all night after the release and finish the book before I went to sleep. One day, just after the release of Half-Blood Prince, which I had finished, Brenda was telling her colleagues how much she was loving the book and that she couldn’t wait to finish. She wasn’t far into it from what she was saying. I emailed my friend who worked in Mortgages, who was also a HP nerd and thought Brenda was a jerk. I explained and he practically ran to my desk.

LOL.

We waited for her to finish on a call with a customer, then started loudly gushing about how shocked, devastated and saddened we were when Snape pushed Dumbledore from the Astronomy Tower. How could Snape murder Dumbledore while Harry was frozen under his invisibility cloak?! She went mental. She came round and glared at us but there was nothing else she could do. She still continued being a jerk but I got lots of satisfaction from that encounter.”

Ruining the ending of a story is a great form of revenge.

A spoiler alert has never been so satisfying!

