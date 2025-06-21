June 21, 2025 at 2:48 pm

Customer Ordered Pizza From The ‘Too Good To Go’ App, But They Got An Unwelcome Surprise When They Opened The Bag

by Ben Auxier

Pizza in a plastic bag

TikTok/victoria.scholes

If you’re never heard of Too Good to Go, it’s an app with a business model that goes like this:

Restaurants routinely have food which, at the end of the day or the end of a shift or what have you, they end up throwing away. This is, of course, super wasteful.

Too Good to Go connects restaurants who have extra food with customers looking for deals. The restaurants sell their extras, the customers get a discount, the food isn’t wasted, it’s a great concept.

But how well does it work out? Well, your mileage may vary. Here’s an experience from TikTok user @victoria.scholes:

Pizza in a plastic bag

TikTok/victoria.scholes

“My first time ordering from @TooGoodToGo…is this normal lmao,” reads the caption.

Pizza in a plastic bag

TikTok/victoria.scholes

They’ve got what appears to be just a normal plastic shopping bag.

Pizza in a plastic bag

TikTok/victoria.scholes

“That is so funny.”

@victoria.scholes

@Too Good To Go explain yourself!!! likeeeeee just thrown in a plastic bag??? lmao what

♬ original sound – Victoria🌸

For a lot of folks, this wasn’t a problem.

2025 06 03 18 01 00 Customer Ordered Pizza From The Too Good To Go App, But They Got An Unwelcome Surprise When They Opened The Bag

Of course, this is a restaurant thing.

2025 06 03 18 01 25 Customer Ordered Pizza From The Too Good To Go App, But They Got An Unwelcome Surprise When They Opened The Bag

But like, seriously.

2025 06 03 18 01 45 Customer Ordered Pizza From The Too Good To Go App, But They Got An Unwelcome Surprise When They Opened The Bag

Apparently not everyone on the app is jazzed about it.

2025 06 03 18 02 00 Customer Ordered Pizza From The Too Good To Go App, But They Got An Unwelcome Surprise When They Opened The Bag

Personally, I’m split.

While I do think this is pretty ridiculous, and that the restaurant could definitely have put this in some kind of box instead, I also don’t think the quality of the food is going to be altered by it being in a plastic bag for 10 minutes.

I guess what I’m saying is, if the price is right, I’m in.

If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter