Customer Ordered Pizza From The ‘Too Good To Go’ App, But They Got An Unwelcome Surprise When They Opened The Bag

If you’re never heard of Too Good to Go, it’s an app with a business model that goes like this:

Restaurants routinely have food which, at the end of the day or the end of a shift or what have you, they end up throwing away. This is, of course, super wasteful.

Too Good to Go connects restaurants who have extra food with customers looking for deals. The restaurants sell their extras, the customers get a discount, the food isn’t wasted, it’s a great concept.

But how well does it work out? Well, your mileage may vary. Here’s an experience from TikTok user @victoria.scholes:

“My first time ordering from @TooGoodToGo…is this normal lmao,” reads the caption.

They’ve got what appears to be just a normal plastic shopping bag.

“That is so funny.”

@victoria.scholes @Too Good To Go explain yourself!!! likeeeeee just thrown in a plastic bag??? lmao what ♬ original sound – Victoria🌸

For a lot of folks, this wasn’t a problem.

Of course, this is a restaurant thing.

But like, seriously.

Apparently not everyone on the app is jazzed about it.

Personally, I’m split.

While I do think this is pretty ridiculous, and that the restaurant could definitely have put this in some kind of box instead, I also don’t think the quality of the food is going to be altered by it being in a plastic bag for 10 minutes.

I guess what I’m saying is, if the price is right, I’m in.

