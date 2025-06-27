Customer Tried To Return A Burnt-Out Bulb In The Wrong Box, Insulted The Staff, And Then Lied To The Manager. So They Eventually Got Shut Down With The Exact Same Answer.

Customers who twist the truth to save face are the worst kind to deal with.

What would you do if you explained a policy clearly, only to be insulted and ignored, then watched the same customer act totally polite when your manager repeated your exact words? Would you speak up? Or would you just watch in silence?

In the following story, an assistant manager finds himself in this exact situation and can’t believe his ears. Here’s how it all played out.

“That was never explained to me” A while back, I worked for a car parts store, and a woman walked up to my assistant manager (whom I got on really well with) asking for a refund on a headlight bulb. I was manning another till next to him, and the day was reasonably quiet, so I could hear a lot. My assistant manager told this woman that she couldn’t return the bulb because A. The box was damaged beyond repair, and B. It was a blown bulb in the box, completely different from the brand in the box.

For some reason, she believed it from the manager.

She called him an idiot for not thinking of the customer and demanded to see the manager. Once the manager came to the front, he asked her about the situation, and once she told him everything, he repeated almost word for word what my assistant manager said. She said, and I quote, “Oh, that’s fine then. He (pointing at my assistant manager) never explained a word of that to me.” Never thought I could hate someone more.

Wow! That lady sounds like a nightmare customer.

