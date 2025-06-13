Dad Was Upset When He Heard His Mother-In-Law Criticizing What His Daughter Was Eating, So The Mother-In-Law Left The Family Dinner Early

Eating healthy is important, but criticizing a small child for choosing to eat bread and pasta is pretty ridiculous!

How would you react if your mother-in-law told your young child that she was eating too many carbs and calories? Would you think that was no big deal, or would you be upset?

The dad in today’s story is pretty upset, and he makes his feelings clear.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

AITAH for snapping at my mother in law for telling my daughter she was eating too many calories? My wife and I (31F/30M) were having some family over our last night for her birthday. I was in charge of cooking the dinner and it wasn’t quite time yet for everyone to wanna come inside and eat yet so I set it out on the table. My daughter (5 y/o) asked if she could put her own food on the plate. I said yes and even though I helped a bit for the most part she picked how much she wanted and what she wanted.

When I went in the kitchen to get some things my mother in law came in and told my daughter that she had a lot of pasta and bread on her plate and went on about how it was a lot of carbs and calories. I called her in from the kitchen asking her not to say things like that around her since she’s already picky and I dont need her ruining one of the few things my daughter will eat for her. MIL got annoyed with me I was projecting onto her and being hostile she started getting loud with me.

My sister in law came in and told me to chill snd got involved in the disagreement. A minute or two later my wife came down from helping with the baby and asked me what happened and was blew up at MIL saying that she’s not gonna let that thinking affect our daughter like it affected her. I stepped away to calm down our 5 year old and shortly after SIL and MIL left and we continued the night with the rest of the family. SIL/MIL/etc gave me (and my wife) shit for embarrassing MIL and overreacting. I know my wife’s not upset with me but I do feel like I messed up the night a bit and maybe blew things out of proportion. I’ve been wondering if I should’ve brought this up with my MIL a different time. AITAH?

At least his wife is on his side. They sound like a united front with their parenting. Little kids can be picky eaters. That is not the time or age to worry about too many carbs.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person had a mother similar to the MIL in this story.

