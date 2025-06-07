Daughter Was Telling Her Mother Something She Found Interesting, But When Her Mother Interrupted Her, She Refused To Finish What She Was Saying

What do you do when someone interrupts you? Do you continue where you left off with what you were saying, or do you give up on trying to finish talking and move on with your life?

In today’s story, one daughter is upset at her mom for interrupting her while she was talking, but she’s also wondering if she overreacted.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for deciding to stop talking and not finish the story I was telling my mom after being interrupted again? So this might be a minor issue but id like some completely unbiased opinions. My mom (56F) and I (25f) have a great relationship, ya we fight sometimes like everyone but on the average we are truly good and id say pretty close. Having said this we just had a small fight.

She wanted to tell her mom something she found interesting.

What happened was I recently read into the new advances happening in technology in the field of genetics and that lead me to cloning etc. Just genuinely interesting and provoking science, so I just wanted to share with her the discoveries and talk about it. So I waited until the time when she is free and on her phone, when we usually hang out together in the living room both doing our own things and started to tell her. Just as I was getting into it, she interrupted me to say my mobile was charging too close to me and to put it far away (cause of radiation).

Her mom interrupted her.

Now normally this wouldn’t be a big deal but this exact situation where me or my brother (30 M) would be telling her a story and just as we were getting invested in it, she would interrupt by saying something completely irrelevant and usually just to tell us to do a quick thing; fix t-shirt, comb hair, push a cup from the edge of the table, you get it. Both me and my brother find this incredibly annoying and we would tell her don’t do this, it just completely takes the wind out of our sails, makes us feel like she isn’t listening and doesn’t care. This happened like more than 20 times throughout the years and she sometimes still does it. So this time I got very frustrated told her you did it again just why do you always do this.

Her mom really was listening.

In her defense she was listening she told me the exact last sentence I said and said okay continue I’m listening. But I just didnt feel like talking anymore tbh, so I told her nah whatever doesnt matter anymore. Even after she said no continue I didnt and then she said that I am overreacting and that she was listening. She said just this quick little thing but she’s paying attention. I didnt care anymore and said okay Im done and then the situation ended.

She still loves her mom.

Now I just wanna say I love her and will always appreciate and be grateful to her, I genuinely can’t imagine my life without her, even with all her sometimes overbearing and overprotective behaviour. I say this because I want to make it clear I am not insanely angry right now where I just cant stand her or think clearly. Im very clear headed but I still feel like I’m not sure if i am over reacting. So AITA?

Being interrupted can be annoying, but her mom was really interested and listening. I can see why they’d both be annoyed with each other for how things played out.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks she did the right thing.

Maybe she should show her mom how it feels.

This person did the same thing.

This person describes this situation as “exhausting.”

It seems that a lot of mothers interrupt their children.

Mothers, don’t interrupt your children unless it’s actually important.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.