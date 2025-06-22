Employee Finds Out That The Time Clock Rounds To The Nearest 15 Minutes, So He Uses This To His Advantage To Clock In And Clock Out At Just The Right Time

If you’re an hourly employee and if your time clock at work rounds to the nearest 15 minutes, it can be extremely helpful to know exactly when to clock in and clock out to get paid the maximum amount with the minimum amount of work.

Don’t explain to me that the time clock rounds clock in/out times until I’m short hours and I will abuse the system. This is more of a Petty Compliance story, but I’m bored and thought I would share. I left a job I had been at for 20+ years to work for the Town Government where I lived. I had been salaried, but had burned out and took a job with a lot less stress, but also an hourly position.

I was about six months into the job when I was looking at my hours for the week. I was expecting to be into overtime if I stayed until 5. I was planning to ask if I could leave whenever I hit 40 hours since it would be before 5. I realized my hours for the week were going to be short, even if I worked until 5. After calculating the time I worked each day and comparing it to the payroll software (KRONOS). I talked to my boss and was told that the time clocked rounded to the nearest 15 minutes. I was mad this was never explained to me when I started. Based on how things went when I started, it wasn’t surprising.

For those that don’t know how this works. If you clock in between 7:53 and 8:07, the time clock records this as 8:00. If you clock in between 8:08 and 8:22, the time clock records this as 8:15. When I did the calculations, there is a potential to abuse this to swing your hours worked by 2.5 hours every week. Meaning, I could work 37.5 hours and get paid for 40. Or I could work 40 hours and get paid for 37.5. I looked up federal labor laws and this was absolutely legal.

Fine, from then on, I never clocked out in the 7 minutes past every 15 minute increment. I’d leave for lunch at about 11:53 EVERYDAY and get back at 1:07, time clock records an hour. Get to work at 8:07, leave at 4:52, if the time clock said 4:53, I’d go back and work until 5:08. I wouldn’t have done this if I had been informed up front. Obviously I couldn’t completely adhere to this schedule, but I tried by hardest.

So the best example of my abuse of the system was that I lived about 5 minutes from work. Occasionally my kids would lock themselves out of the house. They got home around 3:00PM. The first time I asked my boss if I could go let them in (which seems stupid that I would need to ask). She says to me as I’m walking away (make sure to clock out). I think it was meant as a joke, but obviously I was going to clock out, I’m hourly. It just rubbed me the wrong way.

So, I got to the time clock, clocked out at 3:08, drove home, let my kids in, drove back and clocked back in at 3:20. Time clock sees a 3:15 clock out and a 3:15 clock in. If she hadn’t said anything I wouldn’t have rushed home or back and I would have had to make up that time. If how the time clock worked had been explained to me when I started, I wouldn’t have abused it.

