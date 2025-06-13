June 12, 2025 at 8:49 pm

Entitled Couple Was Looking For A Size 5 Engagement Ring, And They Wanted To Buy The Ring Right Off The Employee’s Hand

by Jayne Elliott

Imagine working in a jewelry store where you sell expensive things like engagement rings.

What would you do if you were engaged and a couple at the store wanted to buy the engagement ring you were wearing? Would you agree to it, or would you look at them like they’re crazy?

The woman in this story found herself in this strange situation. Let’s see how it all works out.

Why can’t I have your engagement ring?!

I work in a fine jewelry store

My interaction with customers that just left

Him “well we want to go get married now so we need a size 5.”

Me “unfortunately all our rings will be stock size 7.”

The customer looked at another ring.

Him “well… what about that one on your hand.”

Me holds up Mens ring they had just looked at “ this is a men’s so it’s a 10”

Him points at my engagement ring “no that.”

She refuses to sell her engagement ring.

Me”my engagement ring? It’s a size 5.”

Him “well we will just take that.”

Me”it’s not for sale. It’s my engagement ring.”

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out!

She gets annoyed and they speak Spanish

Him “well this is insane and we’ll just go somewhere else in that case.”

How rude! I mean, they can get the ring sized. You don’t buy someone else’s engagement ring off of their hand!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This could theoretically happen with other things.

Screenshot 2025 05 15 at 6.31.12 PM Entitled Couple Was Looking For A Size 5 Engagement Ring, And They Wanted To Buy The Ring Right Off The Employees Hand

It could get pretty ridiculous.

Screenshot 2025 05 15 at 6.31.26 PM Entitled Couple Was Looking For A Size 5 Engagement Ring, And They Wanted To Buy The Ring Right Off The Employees Hand

This is a good point.

Screenshot 2025 05 15 at 6.31.37 PM Entitled Couple Was Looking For A Size 5 Engagement Ring, And They Wanted To Buy The Ring Right Off The Employees Hand

The manager surely couldn’t take a complaint like this seriously.

Screenshot 2025 05 15 at 6.31.54 PM Entitled Couple Was Looking For A Size 5 Engagement Ring, And They Wanted To Buy The Ring Right Off The Employees Hand

She may have overshared.

Screenshot 2025 05 15 at 6.33.02 PM Entitled Couple Was Looking For A Size 5 Engagement Ring, And They Wanted To Buy The Ring Right Off The Employees Hand

Some customers can be really entitled!

