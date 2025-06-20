Friend Teases Her About Having A Small Dog, But When She Teases Her Friend Back, The Joke Comes Out As More Of An Insult

Don’t you hate it when you say something you think is funny, but after you say it, you realize how insulting it sounds?

That’s what happened to the woman in today’s story; although, she still doesn’t really think she did anything wrong.

All she did was comment on her friend’s dog after her friend commented on her dog.

Let’s see why these two dogs are causing so much drama between friends.

AITA for calling my friends dog crusty? This is genuinely so ridiculous, but I’m starting to feel bad about what I said so here it goes. My (20F) family recently adopted a dog due to some weirdly specific circumstances. Our dog is a light brown chihuahua and is the sweetest dog ever, but we NEVER pictured having a chihuahua as we’ve always been more of a big dog family. Anyways, I was on a group Discord call with my friends, telling them about how we ended up with this dog, and since she’s so small I held her up to the camera so they could see her. They all thought she was super cute, but after the initial ooh’s and aww’s died down, one girl, Emily (21F) made some weird backhanded comment like “she’s cute but like now you guys have the most typical Chinese family dog ever” (my family is Chinese, Emily’s is Korean , but we live in Canada).

This isn’t really true.

Now, I’m not sure if this is specifically around the city that we live in, but most Asian families do not in fact have chihuahuas but instead have those small white dogs, like a bichon frise or maltese or shih tzu. Emily has one of said little white dogs. It’s fur is curly and Emily’s family doesn’t like to spend a lot of money on their dog, so it’ lowkey always a bit dirty.

She said something that may have been more insulting than funny.

So without thinking, I just laughed and said “Emily, you have a crusty little white dog that literally every Asian family here has, be so real for a sec”. The rest of the friends on the call started laughing and agreeing with me, and Emily just said “forget you” and left the call. It’s now been like 5 day since this happened and Emily hasn’t joined any of the group calls and also hasn’t sent any messages in the chat/server. So AITA for what I said? My tone was definitely joking, but maybe I should just apologize?

It does sound like Emily is upset.

Maybe she should reach out to her to apologize.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this story.

This person thinks her friend sounds toxic.

Another person claims she is right.

I didn’t know what a “crusty white dog” was.

This person owns a crusty white dog.

Her friend is taking the comment way too personally.

She needs to learn how to laugh.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.