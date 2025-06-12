Grieving Man Is Furious At His Brother For Pestering Him About A Family Inheritance, So He Finally Lost It And Exploded At Him

Losing a parent is hard. For most children it’s hard because it’s a significant loss that involves so many memories and emotions.

AITAH for snapping at my brother over our mom’s inheritance? I (28) got into a pretty ugly fight with my oldest brother (41) recently, and I’m still trying to figure out if I was in the wrong or just reached a breaking point. Our mom passed away last month. It’s been hard.

The inheritance is making it even harder.

She left behind a will that split everything equally between me and my two brothers. Seemed fair. But ever since then, my oldest brother has been acting like he deserves the whole thing. For some BG he’s been jobless for years and basically lived off our mom. He didn’t treat her well constantly stressed her out, ignored her emotional needs, and when she started getting sick, he refused to get her proper medical help because he didn’t want to “waste” money.

He feels this is unforgivable.

I can’t let go of that that.

Watching her health decline while he did nothing. After out father died year’s ago his in heritance was split between all four of my family members (my brothers and our mom). He’d been pestering our mom to hand over her part of the property to him since then.

It gets worse.

This has caused a lot problems in the past to the point of physical more than once. The worse part was that few hours before she died, he was discussing the split of the property right in front of her at the hospital room, our mother couldn’t talk but she could see and hear everything. Now that she’s gone, he’s saying things like deserves it but the truth is, all he did was to mooch of her and caused her distress. He didn’t even help get her the treatment she needed, which was a reason for her rapid health decline. He just lived in her house and drained her of everything.

He’s getting even more upset at his brother.

After the funeral one of my relatives came to me and vouched for him, he tried to convince me to sacrifice for his sake. I was just boiling inside, we barely buried our mom and he pulls this stuff on us, I said nothing that day. Last week, he started pushing hard for me to give up my share of the inheritance. He said he needed it, for what reason he didn’t tell. I tried to stay calm, but the way he talked about her like she owed him everything, even in death made my blood boil.

He couldn’t hold back his feelings any longer.

Eventually, I lost iI yelled. Things went out of control. turned physical. I threw myself at him, and my other brother (38) couldn’t take it either so he also joined me. It wasn’t some brutal beatdown, just a few hits, but yeah, I snapped. Years of built-up resentment just poured out. I don’t regret what I did, he completely disrespected our mom even now, even after everything she gave him. Please share your opinions on this matter.

He’s grieving his mother’s death, and his brother can’t stop talking about the inheritance money. That’s pretty horrible.

