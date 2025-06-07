Guy’s Girlfriend Dumps Him, And He’s So Upset About It That He Wants Their Mutual Friends To Stop Inviting His Ex To Their Parties

When a guy gets dumped, he can either move on…or demand the world cater to his broken heart.

After getting rejected twice—once by a coworker, once by his girlfriend—this guy decides the best path forward is emotional ultimatums.

Now, his longtime friend is stuck in the middle, and he’s making her choose sides.

Let’s read the whole story to see how it all plays out.

AITA for choosing my friend’s ex-girlfriend over him? So, me and my boyfriend (23 F&M) throw parties semi-frequently. It’s a great bit of fun, I love planning it and he loves hosting. We have some social groups that always come and then they are allowed to invite whoever. One person that always comes to our parties is Dale (24M). Dale is my friend from High School. Like a year ago, Dale met my boyfriend’s friend Anna (22F) at one of our parties and they hit it off. They went out a few times and eventually started properly dating. I thought they were a lovely couple.

Like three months ago, Dale confessed to a coworker at his job, got rejected and fired, and of course everyone found out about it including Anna. They went back and forth about it but eventually Anna called it quits and they decided to be friends. To be honest, Dale hasn’t been good at dealing with the separation, we thought he was going to get over it but he still misses Anna and tries to get back with her on a 2-week basis.

Well, this is now the problem. Dale has decided that seeing Anna at our parties is too painful for him and asked me to stop inviting her. I told him that Anna is a friend that my boyfriend values a lot that has never been anything but nice to me so we would continue to invite her and he was going to just have to deal it. He said that I wasn’t being a good friend and I was going to have to decide if it was him or her because he wasn’t going to be in the same room as her.

To be honest I got very annoyed at this point and said to him that he was welcome to stop coming to our parties if he didn’t want to, but that I wouldn’t be mean to Anna because he messed up. Dale said I was a jerk just like Anna and blocked me. The next day he unblocked me and apologized, but said that he wouldn’t come back until Anna stopped coming. I know from mutual friends that he has now been talking badly about us to anyone who wants to hear it, spreading all kinds of rumors.

Most people are on my side, except a few High-School friends that think I should humor Dale for just a few parties and ask her to stay away for a little bit so he can get over her. My boyfriend is absolutely furious with Dale about the rude comment to both of us and is saying he is banned from coming to our parties. I’m writing this because Dale truly is usually a good guy and has been a good guy for the seven years that I have known him, and my support system is so good that these people would truly be on my side even if I was wrong. Does he have a point here? Am I being a bad friend?

Reddit’s siding with the hostess: just because someone fumbled a relationship doesn’t mean they get to rewrite the guest list.

This person says Dale is definitely being a jerk here.

He isn’t a nice guy after all.

And here’s a good life lesson from a Redditor.

He lost the girl—and now he’s losing the invite.

