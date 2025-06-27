They Splurged On Expensive Gifts And Vacations For Their Siblings In The Past, But Now Things Are Going To Change

If you felt like your siblings expected you to pay for expensive meals, gifts and vacations for them, would you do it, or would you let them pay their own way?

In today’s story, one hard working person has bought their jobless siblings nice things in the past, but when the siblings seem to expect their bills to be covered, enough is enough!

Let’s see how things are going to change.

AITAH for refusing to allow my siblings to use me for my money? Context: oldest sister here with 3 adult siblings who don’t work (various reasons, school, unemployed, mental health issues etc) We were celebrating my mothers birthday, my sister picked a mid/expensive place. We had a good time, decent food. When the bill came they looked to me.

That was unexpected!

I was so taken aback and confused because I never agreed to cover the bill, plus my dad was there so I assumed he would cover the bill for the restaurant. I mean don’t dads normally cover the bill for family dinners? My sister made a snarky comment that if she had a job she would’ve covered the bill out of the generosity of her heart (because she’s holier than thou). And my siblings backed her up on it.

Being generous before may have backfired.

We got into a huge argument that day, and my siblings tag teamed against me and said I was the bad guy for not picking up the tab and I was cheap and stingy, and I don’t have a generous heart. I was shocked and I cried that day. Mind you… there has been countless times I paid for things… nice birthday gifts, outings, vacations, shows. I did them because I wanted to, but I now I feel like I whammied myself, my kind gestures have turned into expectation. And I can’t keep doing this.

The siblings don’t seem to appreciate the value of money.

I feel like because they don’t work and don’t pay bills, they don’t know the reality of finances. Money doesn’t grow on trees and it doesn’t come for free. I worked so damn hard in my life, I didn’t do all that so that my unemployed adult siblings can splurge.

The siblings want to go on a nice vacation.

Now vacations are coming up and siblings birthday is coming up. They want to do something expensive because so and so did something expensive. I want them to enjoy vacation and have a good birthday, but I’m gonna hold my ground this time and request to split everything. I don’t care. If they can’t afford their portion….then don’t do nice things/don’t buy nice things. Better yet get a job.

What does it mean to be stingy?

I can already sense an argument coming over this…calling me stingy, calling me cold hearted, calling me a bad person, that if they had money they would’ve happily splurged on family. I can’t with this, maybe I should stop hanging out with them altogether. Someone give me a reality check. Am I cheap, stingy, cold hearted for not splurging on my siblings? AITAH

Nobody should be expected to spend their hard earned money on lazy siblings who should get a job and pay their own way.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks the siblings are treating OP like an ATM.

Here’s a suggestion about how to avoid paying.

Another person calls the siblings freeloaders.

This person calls the siblings parasites.

The siblings are being unreasonable!

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.