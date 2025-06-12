Employee Brought A Fan Into The Office On A Hot Day, But His Coworker Took The Fan To Use At Her Desk And Won’t Give It Back

It can be hard to work in an office environment where it’s really hot.

Imagine bringing a small desk fan to work on a hot day, but then your coworker asks to borrow it. Would you let them borrow it, or would you refuse since you wanted to use the fan yourself?

In today’s story, one employee is pretty frustrated about what happens when he brings a fan to work.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for not telling my section head that my fan was in my car? It was really hot at work today and yesterday, so yesterday I bought in my 5 inch fan to sit on my desk and blast at my face, which really helps. I know it doesn’t bring the temp down, but it makes it ok to work in the heat. The section head saw that I had it and asked if she could borrow it for a bit, and I didn’t want to but she was overheating so I said yes.

She didn’t want to give the fan back.

When I asked for it back about half an hour later she said that she still needed it as she was going to be on a call and had to be focussed and not sweaty. So I said OK, but I was really getting hot by this point. After the call ended, which took another hour, I came to fetch the fan and she looked really annoyed, but I took it back. Then she said she needed to get some work done and so needed a fan, and so made me give it back to her, and then she kept it for the rest of the day.

He didn’t want her to use it again.

I was quite annoyed and really hot by the end of the day and by the time she gave it back to me it had run out of battery and it uses the old USB port so I couldn’t plug it in. So I charged it last night and today I decided to leave it in my car as I didn’t want to bring it up just for someone else to use I guess. And she asked if I had it and I said no.

He got his fan out of the car.

Then later she left for lunch and I was hot again so I went and got it and cooled down – it was really great. Then when she came back she said that she thought I had said I didn’t have it. And then I said that’s right it was in my car. And she said that I should have said that and I think I was allowed to say I didn’t have it.

She took the fan again.

Anyway she basically took it then saying she needed it for a call like she did yesterday. Also there aren’t really any shops around the office only a sandwich bar so you couldn’t really go and get one although we do have Amazon deliveries. So anyway I don’t want to bring in my fan just for someone else to use, so I think I’ll stop or hide it, but I don’t think I was wrong to not say it was in my car. AITAH?

It’s really rude of her to keep taking the fan. He brought it in for his own comfort. It sounds like she needs to buy one for herself.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

He needs to learn to say “no.”

It really is that simple.

The heat in the building is the real problem.

She should buy her own fan.

I like this suggestion.

Just say no!

